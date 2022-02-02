Unified Office Receives 2021 IoT Excellence Award

Total Connect Nowsm (TCNSM) Operations Performance Suite (TCNOPSTM) Honored for Excellence in Innovation

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Unified Office, a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, virtual business communications services, IoT services and data analytics, announced today that their Total Connect Nowsm (TCNSM) Operations Performance Suite (TCNOPSTM) has received a 2021 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.

The 2021 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Total Connect Nowsm (TCNSM) Operations Performance Suite (TCNOPSTM) with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Unified Office's future successes."

"We are excited to receive this Award from TMC and Crossfiremedia for our industrial IoT offering," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "Thousands of Quick Service and Fast Casual restaurants across the US, as well as "smart cities", hotels, and healthcare practices use our state-of-the-art IoT product solutions to remotely monitor patients and mission critical equipment. We continue to evolve our IoT platform to address new market opportunities such as the developing Telehealth market. We are also always working hard on improving our existing solutions, as well. For example, we introduced industrial grade sensors to our food industry customers that have a useful life of 10 years, a major improvement in both in price and performance.

Unified Office's Total Connect Now Operations Performance Suite (TCNOPS) industrial IoT offering combines various components of the company's Total Connect Nowsm business communications platform including our Visual Performance Suite (VPS ) advanced business analytics service. It leverages Unified Office's patented cloud-based intelligent network called Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRPTM). This service provides end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links. The IoT service platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for Unified Office customers. This in return enables them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, increased revenues as well as profitability.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a highly innovative provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect Now? service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRPTM) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite and IoT service platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers, and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Mediais an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

