WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
02.02.22
08:02 Uhr
1,218 Euro
-0,038
-3,03 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
02.02.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 02-Feb-2022 / 17:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Standard Form TR-1 
 Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland) 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 
Cairn Homes PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify): 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: 
Name:                     City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.       Los Angeles, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): 
See Box 10 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
01 Feb 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
02 Feb 2022 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. decreased below 4.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and 
Management Company decreased below 4.00% of total voting rights outstanding. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                 % of voting   % of voting rights 
                 rights attached through financial   Total of both in % 
                 to shares    instruments                  Total number of voting 
                                    (9.A + 9.B)       rights of issuer 
                 (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 
                         9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 3.86%      0.00%         3.86%          742,272,291 
reached 
Position of previous notification 5.86%      0.00%         5.86% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of shares ISIN   Number of voting rights                  % of voting rights 
code (if possible) 
               Direct   Indirect                   Direct     Indirect 
IE00BWY4ZF18 Common Stock         28,685,000                          3.86% 
 
SUBTOTAL A          28,685,000                        3.86% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
               Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be    % of voting 
Type of financial instrument date    Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is exercised/  rights 
                               converted 
N/A 
                     SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash  Number of voting rights % of voting 
               date    Conversion Period settlement                 rights 
N/A 
                               SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are 
effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 
                % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it equals 
Name              equals or is higher than  financial instruments if it   or is higher than the 
                the notifiable threshold  equals or is higher than the   notifiable threshold 
                              notifiable threshold 
Capital Research and Management 3.86%                            3.86% 
Company 
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (a 
mutual fund managed by Capital 3.86%                            3.86% 
Research and Management 
Company) 
Total              3.86%                            3.86% 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]. 
 
12. Additional information: 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and 
Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment 
manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and 
institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies 
through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World 
Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent 
company of five investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital 
International Limited, Capital International Sàrl,Capital International K.K, and Capital Group Private Client Services, 
Inc.CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth 
clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated 
federally chartered bank. 
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on 
this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment 
management companies described above. 
 
 
Done at Los Angeles on 02 Feb 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  140549 
EQS News ID:  1276020 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276020&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2022 12:39 ET (17:39 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.