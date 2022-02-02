DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Patent
Immunic Receives Notice of Allowance for Composition-of-Matter Patents in the United States and in Europe for IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class Oral IL-17 Inhibitor
NEW YORK, February 2, 2022 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application 16/644581, entitled, "IL-17 and IFN-gamma inhibition for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammation". The company also received notice of allowance of patent application EP18762111.5 in Europe, and notice of grant of patent application 2018330633 in Australia. All three patents cover composition-of-matter of IMU-935 and related formulations, and are expected to provide protection into at least 2038, without accounting for potential Patent Term Extension (PTE) in the United States or Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPC) in Europe, respectively.
"We believe IMU-935 is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of IL-17, which so far, has shown a remarkably differentiated safety and tolerability profile. Allowance of composition-of-matter patents for this molecule in the United States, Europe and Australia, each with significant lifespan, is incredibly important as we continue to advance IMU-935 through the clinic," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "This is especially true on the heels of our recently announced positive results from the single and multiple ascending dose parts of the phase 1 clinical trial of IMU-935, and the ongoing part C in moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients. Additionally, our ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of IMU-935 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer continues to enroll patients and we look forward to receiving initial clinical data from this indication as well."
