PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("Pepkor") - Voluntary announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders of Steinhoff and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to Pepkor's voluntary announcement: ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN GRUPO AVENIDA S.A., A BRAZILIAN VALUE RETAIL GROUP, published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of Steinhoff. Copies of the documents are available on Pepkor's website www.pepkor.co.za.



Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 3 February 2022

