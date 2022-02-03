- (PLX AI) - Maersk could announce a substantial cash return to shareholders when it releases earnings next week, analysts at Bank of America said, lifting their price target on the stock.
- • Maersk price target raised to DKK 32,000 from DKK 30,000 at BofA, with buy recommendation reiterated
- • BofA models a dividend of DKK 2,800 per share for 2021, which is 20% above consensus
- • Maersk has already announced share buybacks of $10 billion for 2022-25 and could announce a special dividend on top, BofA said
- • Freight rates are unlikely to normalize quickly, BofA said
- • Price target implies 36% upside
