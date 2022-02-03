Vancouver, British Columbia, and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a presenter at the upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in New York City on Feb 14-17.

CEO Ilan Sobel will deliver a virtual presentation and will conduct investor meetings and industry networking by remote at the event, which this year will be "hybrid" and will include both live and virtual attendees. The conference has been held for over 20 years and connects both established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies with investor and banking opportunities as well as provides a platform for biotech companies and pharmaceutical companies to collaborate.

The BioHarvest presentation will introduce the company's NON-GMO biotech plant cellular platform technology. This technology is based on growing plant cells while eliciting some of the more desired active molecules, thus both mirroring and enhancing nature. This approach creates new innovative full spectrum compositions of critical molecules that are patentable and can be manufactured consistently under aseptic conditions with the highest sustainability credentials.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to introduce our technology to new institutional investors, industry analysts, and fellow senior biotechnology colleagues," stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "As we continue to expand our product verticals and enter new global markets, BioHarvest Sciences will actively participate in events such as the BIO Conferences that help to "shape the future landscape of the biotechnology industry."

For media or attendees that would like more information about the upcoming BioHarvest presentation, or CEO Ilan Sobel's availability during the conference, please contact justin@bioharvest.com.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

