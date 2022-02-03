UMANIS: 14.5% ACTIVITY RATE GROWTH IN 2021 - ACCELERATION OF GROWTH IN THE 4TH QUARTER 2021 - PROFORMA REVENUE OF EUR 252.6 M

Consolidated non audited data

in €m - IFRS standards 2021 2020 Variation Revenue 1st quarter 60,2 61,2 -1,6% Revenue 2nd quarter 60,7 50,7 +19,7% Revenue 3d quarter 57,7 48,5 +19,0% Revenue 4th quarter 67,4 54,5 +23,7% Revenue 12 months 246,0 214,9 +14,5%

Alphonse has been consolidated since March 1, 2021. SunTseu has been consolidated since October 1, 2021.

In Q4 2021, Umanis (Euronext Growth - FR0013263878 - ALUMS) generated consolidated revenues of €67.4 m, up 23,7% on Q4 2020.

Beyond the scope impacts (consolidation of Alphonse on March 1, 2021 and SunTseu on October 1, 2021), Umanis confirmed its activity rebound in 2021, starting in the 2nd quarter, and even accelerating in Q4 2021.

By the end of the financial year 2021, Umanis' consolidated revenues amounted to €246.0 m, up 14,5% on 2020.

2,916 EMPLOYEES AT THE END OF 2021

Growth was fueled by strong headcount growth, particularly in the 4th quarter, as a result of the successful 2021 recruitment plan.

For the second consecutive year, Umanis has been certified "Top Employer". With a score up to 89.79, against 86.65 in 2021, Umanis can show that it belongs to the restricted circle of 8 French Digital Services companies that received this label for 2022, thus reaping the rewards and recognition for its commitment to employees and all HR processes (talent management, performance, training, on-boarding, compensation, corporate culture, well-being at work, diversity, etc.).

In 2022, driven by the digital market growth and keen on supporting its customers massification needs, Umanis has set the goal of recruiting 1,000 new employees in France, in the fields of Data, Digital and Infra & Cloud.

CONFIRMATION OF THE ANNUAL PROFITABILITY GOAL

The Group confirms its EBITDA margin target of around 12% in 2021, an improvement over the previous year (reminder: 11.2% in 2020).

About Umanis

Founded in 1990, Umanis is the French leader in data, digital and business solutions. Some 3000 highly skilled new technology experts are at your service on your site, in our branches or at our onshore and nearshore service centers. Umanis supports companies throughout all the stages of their IT projects (consulting, development, integration, outsourcing and change management) following various operating modes: on-site service, fixed price and service centers. Recognized for its technical and functional expertise, Umanis is a strategic partner of the largest software vendors on the market.

In 2021, Umanis generated a consolidated revenue of €246 m up 15%. Umanis is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013263878 - mnemonic code: ALUMS).More information on Umanis.com

