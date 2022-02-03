SoundHeal Inc: San Jose Upstart Receives CA State Grant to Help Keep the Recently Incarcerated Out of San Luis Obispo County Jails with Innovative Meditation Modality

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / SoundHeal, Inc. technology integrates a distraction-free space, sound, tactile feedback, guided meditations, and an evidence-based curriculum plan to improve mental health and overcome addictions.

On December 14, 2021, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County contracted with SoundHeal, Inc. under a 4-year California state Mental Health Services Act innovation program to help the San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department county jail and forensic population overcome, manage symptoms and cope with anxiety, stress, depression, addiction, and co-occurring disorders.

"The County and its stakeholders have identified the Heal pod to address a gap for those individuals seeking mild-to-moderate therapeutic services for their diversion population. Given that the Heal pod is designed to provide not only the physical environment but also a comprehensive set of tools that help track and better manage health progress over time, we are in a unique position to help curb the growing behavioral health concerns of this population in SLO County" stated Mahesh Natrajan, CEO of SoundHeal Inc.

Although the company's product is effective for the incarcerated and high-risk populations, it also brings Heal pods to corporate workplaces and people's homes to recharge, sustain attention, prevent burnout, boost productivity, and keep users at their peak performance.

Depression is the #1 cause of disability in the global workforce. Yet only 57% of employees who report moderate depression and an even lower 40% of those who report severe depression receive treatment per a CDC report on the severe problems that affect mental health in the workplace. Poor mental health and stress negatively affect employee job performance and productivity and severely hamper work-life balance.

"We at SoundHeal are looking to tip the scales on how we not only promote awareness and the importance of stress management in the workplace and at people's homes, but also help destigmatize mental health globally with our on-demand meditation Heal pod."

SoundHeal, Inc. leverages its unique 3D spatial sound and tactile meditation technology in an immersive, distraction-free space ideal for improved mental health called the "Heal pod". The Heal pod aims at relieving symptoms of addiction and behavioral health disorders while inculcating self-care meditation skills for improved health in the long run.

