Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce that Dr. Ron McGlennen, President and Founder of the medical laboratory Access Genetics, Minnesota, USA, has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. McGlennen brings unique and valuable expertise to TELO's board with extensive experience in successfully introducing novel diagnostics technologies into clinical laboratories across the USA.

Dr. McGlennen brings over 30 years of leadership in the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and prognostic technologies across multiple disease areas. He is internationally recognized as an expert in molecular biology and genetics. Over the past decades, Dr. McGlennen has acted as medical director of several clinical laboratories across the USA. He is currently Associate Professor of Pathology at the University of Minnesota Medical School and has published more than 70 peer reviewed publications and book chapters. He holds 9 issued and pending patents. He is board certified in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology and also by the American Board of Medical Genetics, with a specialty in clinical molecular genetics. Dr. McGlennen has also served on a series of governmental and regulatory committees focused on the growth of the field of molecular diagnostics.

"I have previously collaborated with Ron on diagnostics iniatives, and am thrilled that he is now joining the TELO Board of Directors," said Guido Baechler, TELO Chairman. "Dr. McGlennen brings over 30 years of clinical laboratory leadership, especially when it comes to introducing new technologies into clinical laboratory practice. His contribution will be invaluable to execute the commercialization plan for TELO's multiple myeloma test into clinical practice."

"I am excited to join the Telo Genomics Board of Directors," said Ron McGlennen. "The TeloView® technology is supported by robust evidence and has the potential to provide effective prognostic solutions to critical unmet needs in the management of multiple myeloma and potentially other cancers as well."

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

