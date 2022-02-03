Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, is extending its partnership with Leasys S.p.A of the Stellantis Group, as part of their project to expand sustainable mobility. Furthering the partnership announced last June, Leasys will provide 2,950 newrental vehiclesto Helbiz for their fleet throughout Italy.

Each new vehicle will be equipped with directional arrows, a phone holder, a bag holder, a long-lasting battery with a range of 50 miles, improved front suspension, and a disc caliper brake. Additionally, each vehicle will have LED lights on the side to increase safety, solid tires to allow for better adaptability to different surfaces, and a resized riding platform to reduce and avoid two riders using the vehicle simultaneously. In line with local regulations, the speed of the vehicles is set remotely at 12 mph. In addition, the scooter is equipped with a cutting-edge IoT system that allows greater precision in GPS location to prevent theft and increase the accuracy of geo-fenced parking. Moreover, each scooter will be equipped with an identification label to be easily recognizable and a double kickstand to ensure greater stability and a fall sensor.

The first vehicles will be deployed in Milan, Pescara, and Naples, and Helbiz will host meetings with citizens and institutions next month for test drives and safety training.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds, all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence, and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. In addition, Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services, and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

