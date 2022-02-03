Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or "the Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based products and services for the worldwide life sciences, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, and other industries. President and CEO of the Company, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Mr. Jolly began the interview by asking: "Could you provide a quick overview of your three patented pressure-based technology platforms?"

Mr. Schumacher responded: "We have developed the ability to capture and safely use many of the marvelous properties and benefits of pressure in the medical and scientific field. We have designed and developed instruments that can generate pressure from 500 to 100,000 PSI. Scientists, manufacturing personnel, food technologists, and others use the pressure generated by our instruments to increase the quality of their research studies, to decrease the cost of manufacturing their products, and to improve important analytical testing methods, just to name a few of the applications of pressure. It is important to note that the controlled pressure we use, even at high pressure, is extremely safe because we are using hydrostatic (water) pressure. Water barely compresses, even under intense pressures, so in the very rare case where something did go wrong, the compressed water will not explode, but simply get released through a safety port."

Mr. Schumacher then elaborated on the numerous applications for the PBI pressure-based technologies they have developed, giving examples such as the release of DNA, RNA, lipids, or proteins from tissue biopsy samples, killing pathogens in food and beverages, as well as cracking open cells, viruses, and bacteria for more in-depth studies of infectious diseases, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and other diseases and disabilities.

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We have three exciting and very enabling technology platforms. The first platform is called Pressure Cycling Technology, or PCT. We currently have fifteen issued PCT patents; four different instrument designs; over 200 customers globally; over 250 published scientific papers by independent research groups; and about 350 instruments installed worldwide. PCT is primarily being used in preparing samples for scientific research and in the quality control of biopharmaceuticals. The second technology platform is called the BaroFold Technology. Baro stands for pressure, fold for folding. Biopharmaceutical companies actually make the proteins used in today's protein-based drugs (e.g., monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, biotherapeutics) in huge vats in production facilities. In this type of process, there are a number of things that can go wrong. Two of the most common problems are that the protein molecule being made actually misfolds (it is not the exact structure that it has to be in order to work and thus be released as a safe efficacious drug), or the proteins being made aggregate (clump) with other proteins in the vat. Aggregated proteins can't be used as drugs - so unless the aggregation is fixed, the material being made (which could be worth millions of dollars) would have to be discarded. Pressure has the innate ability, in some cases, to fix one or both of those huge problems. If fixed, the protein can then be used to make the vaccine, therapeutic drug, etc. We have eight issued patents in this field that allow us to work with companies that are developing protein-based drugs, and that keep others from competing against us in this very exciting and potentially highly profitable biopharma business."

Mr. Schumacher then discussed the Company's third platform, Ultra Shear Technology, or UST, "Last August when you and I last spoke Everett, PBI had a couple of issued patents related to UST. Today we have 7 issued patents, plus a ton of proprietary knowledge in the UST area. This is a very exciting technology platform, perhaps our most exciting, because it can be used across the board in so many different fields, and for so many different applications. What the UST platform essentially does is that it allows oil and water to mix, to actually combine with each other and not separate out, and to stay combined for very, very long periods of time. Imagine the potential. Everywhere oil is used in a product, we can make that oil more water soluble, more stable. The universe of potential fields includes food and beverage, nutraceuticals and other wellness products, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and even industrial oils and lubricants."

Mr. Jolly then commented on what he said was the enormous revenue potential of PBI's three pressure-based technology platforms, as well as on an announcement detailing a key milestone that was reached in the Company's Ultra Shear Technology commercialization efforts, and asked: "Could you expand on this announcement?"

Mr. Schumacher then elaborated on the many potential applications of their UST platform; he especially highlighted the benefits that the UST platform could bring to the development of better quality, more stable, and more water-soluble CBD products with greatly enhanced bioavailability. Mr. Schumacher explained: "Human and other animal bodies are water-based, as are many of the plants on earth. It is very difficult for water-based animals and plants to absorb an active ingredient that is ingested or applied that is contained in an oil drop. A good example is CBD, which comes out of the cannabis plant in an oil. When a CBD-containing food, beverage, therapeutic, cosmetic, or nutraceutical is ingested or applied to water-based humans or other animals (e.g., pets), it is hard for the water-based body of the human or other animal to absorb the active ingredient out of the oil before the oil is excreted from the body. Consequently, most of the CBD is usually lost. It has been estimated that perhaps only 5-20% of CBD in CBD-containing products is actually absorbed. UST processes the CBD oil drops into tiny, nano-sized, highly water soluble, CBD-containing oil droplets, which are easy for water-based animals to absorb. Thus, the bioavailability of the CBD product should significantly increase, making far more of the CBD available to the body to offer its beneficial qualities."

Mr. Schumacher then discussed the Company's success in nanoemulsifying other active ingredients currently being sold as nutraceutical/wellness products, including Astaxanthin, one of the most potent antioxidants on the face of the earth. It is estimated that Astaxanthin is 6,000 times more potent than Vitamin C. He then elaborated on other markets, including applications in the biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, and agrochemical industries.

The conversation then turned to the potential use of Ultra Shear Technology in the food and beverage industry, a $5.5 trillion market. The food and beverage industry includes hundreds if not thousands of popular emulsions, including milk, ice cream, salad dressings, vitamin water, juices, and many, many more products.

Mr. Jolly then asked: "Could you give your shareholders and my listeners a timeline about what is going to happen this year?"

Mr. Schumacher shared: "We announced yesterday that we recently shipped our first industrial-scale commercial UST instrument (the BaroShear MAX) to the Ohio State University's College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, one of the top food and beverage colleges in the world. It has now been installed in their highly regarded Food Pilot Plant. Five scientists have been trained and commissioned to work on the UST instrument. Their plan over the coming weeks is to test the MAX to the max - they will be running a number of tests to ensure that the instrument does what it is expected to do. Once this has been confirmed, we and Ohio State (acting as a Safe Food Consortium) will invite food and beverage companies from around the world to visit the university, watch demos of the BaroShear MAX, join the Consortium, and help Ohio State and PBI design and carry out studies to determine if the UST platform can help improve the quality, taste, color, flavor, nutritiousness, and stability of some of their food and beverage products. If so, they will have a first right to license the technology."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "It is great to have an academic institution as your partner, but to have Ohio State and their College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences, as well as Dr. Bala, a world-renowned food scientist and a pioneer in using pressure to make food safer, is an unbelievable privilege."

As the interview came to a close, Mr. Jolly asked: "What do you want my listeners and your shareholders to take away from today's interview?"

Mr. Schumacher responded: "I want to thank all PBIO shareholders for their support over the years. It has been a long time coming, but we believe we are on to something very special, very enabling, and potentially very big…and that is based on the upcoming commercial release of the UST Platform. So again, I want to thank everyone for their patience as a shareholder or stakeholder. We believe that with our 30 issued patents, our three technology platforms (all be commercial by year's end), the incredible staff at PBI - most of whom have been at PBI for 10 years or longer, and with a number of very large and growing markets that all have issues that our technology platforms can fix, that we believe we are extremely undervalued at the moment. We understand that much of value is placed on revenue, so it is important to tell your listeners that I firmly believe that with the commercial release of UST during the second half of the year, supported by anticipated growth in both the BaroFold and PCT platforms, 2022 is the year where real revenue is going to start. And we also believe that profitability is just around the corner."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

