

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden announced that the leader of the dreaded terrorist outfit ISIS has been killed in a U.S. military raid in Syria.



'Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi-the leader of ISIS,' Biden said in a brief statement Thursday.



He said the ISIS chief was eliminated in a counterterrorism operation conducted by U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria Wednesday night at his direction, 'to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.'



All Americans have returned safely from the operation, he added.



Qurayshi committed suicide by detonating a bomb that killed him and members of his family, reports say.



The White Helmets and The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 13.



The casualties included women and children, they say.



The terrorist leader reportedly offered stiff resistance after the building he was hiding in was pounded by U.S. Special Operations commandos, backed by helicopter gunships, drones and jets in Atmeh, a town close to the border with Turkey in rebel-held Idlib Province.



Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi had become the new leader of the Islamic State in October 2019 after his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself by detonating a suicide vest during a US military raid in Syria.







