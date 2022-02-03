The "On Demand Product 2022 Russia Natural Gas Map (Terrain Edition)" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The map represents the latest status and the whole picture of Russia's natural gas system (fields, pipelines, critical transfer points, underground gas storages, LNG facilities, and gasified regions etc);

Map Features

Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

Super large size (360x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.

What Types of Projects are Recorded in This Map

Existing Strategic Pipeline

New Strategic Pipeline

Existing Main Inter-provincial Pipeline

New Main Inter-provincial Pipeline

Existing Regional Pipeline

New Regional Pipeline

Developed Core Gas Field (Onshore)

Undeveloped Core Gas Field (Onshore)

Developed Gas Field (Onshore)

Undeveloped Gas Field (Onshore)

Developed Core Oil Field (Onshore)

Undeveloped Core Oil Field (Onshore)

Developed Oil Field (Onshore)

Undeveloped Oil Field (Onshore)

Developed Core Field (Offshore)

Undeveloped Core Field (Offshore)

Developed Field (Offshore)

Undeveloped Field (Offshore)

Existing Pipeline Compressor Station

New Pipeline Compressor Station

Existing Underground Gas Storage

New Underground Gas Storage

Existing LNG Plant

New LNG Plant

Existing Mini LNG Plant

New Mini LNG Plant

Existing LNG Receiving Terminal (Floating)

New LNG Receiving Terminal (Floating)

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvmze8

