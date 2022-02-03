India's Union Budget, presented this week by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, allocates an extra INR 19,500 crore ($2.6 billion) to the production-linked incentive scheme for solar from April.From pv magazine India India's Union Budget shows the government's determination to promote domestic solar manufacturing, as it includes increased incentives and supportive policies, while discouraging imports by introducing customs duties on PV modules and solar cells from April. The budget allocates an additional INR 19,500 crore ($2.6 billion) to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which ...

