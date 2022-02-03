Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have" jedes Leistungssportlers?
Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding 03-Feb-2022 / 16:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0H2K534

Issuer Name

PETROFAC LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

2-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

3-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 14.686325       0.000000            14.686325   76342285 
or reached 
Position of previous      16.952000        0.000000           16.952000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0H2K534                   76342285                    14.686325 
Sub Total 8.A       76342285                     14.686325%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Schroders plc                                         0.000000% 
       Schroder 
Schroders plc Administration                                 0.000000% 
       Limited 
       Schroder 
Schroders plc International                                  0.000000% 
       Holdings 
       Limited 
       Schroder 
Schroders plc Investment   14.686325                            14.686325% 
       Management 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

3-Feb-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  140849 
EQS News ID:  1276507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2022 11:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
