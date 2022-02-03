THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF PROMONTORIA HOLDING 264 B.V.

Promontoria Holding 264 B.V. (the "Issuer") announced today that it has completed the pricing of its offering of €340,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 63/8% senior secured notes due 2027 (the "Euro Fixed Rate Notes"), $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 77/8% senior secured notes due 2027 (the "Dollar Fixed Rate Notes" and with the Euro Fixed Rate Notes, the "Fixed Rate Notes") and €250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its senior secured floating rate notes due 2027 (the "Floating Rate Notes"). The Euro Fixed Rate Notes will be issued at a price of 100% of principal amount, the Dollar Fixed Rate Notes will be issued at a price of 100% of principal amount and the Floating Rate Notes will be issued at a price of 100% of principal amount. The Issuer will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on each March 1 and September 1, commencing on September 1, 2022 on the Euro Fixed Rate Notes and on each March 1 and September 1, commencing on September 1, 2022 on the Dollar Fixed Rate Notes. The Issuer will pay interest quarterly in arrears on each March 1, June 1, September 1 and December 1, commencing on June 1, 2022 on the Floating Rate Notes. The notes will be the general, senior obligations of the Issuer and will be guaranteed by certain of the Issuer's subsidiaries. The offering of the Notes is expected to close and the Notes are expected to be issued on or about February 9, 2022, subject to customary closing requirements.

About WFS

Founded in 1984, WFS (www.wfs.aero) is the world's largest air cargo handler and one of the leading providers of ground handling and technical services with annual revenues of €1.4 billion. As of December 31, 2021, its approximately 30,000 employees serve around 300 customers globally at 165 major airport stations in 17 countries on five continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005808/en/

Contacts:

Key Contacts:

Francois Mirallié, Group CFO

+44 (0) 203 771 4200

investorrelations@wfs.aero