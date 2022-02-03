Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2021, increased $1.9 million, or 23%, to $10.2 million from $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, due primarily to sales of the orthopedic surgical handpiece that we sell to our largest customer.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2021, increased $808,000, or 31%, to $3.4 million from $2.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2021, due primarily to increased sales. We also had fewer COVID-19 related paid absences in our machine shop, assembly, and quality operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, decreased $273,000, or 13%, to $1.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter, reflecting in part the higher number of billable engineering projects in the current fiscal quarter compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $925,000, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2021.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2021, increased $3.3 million, or 20%, to $20.2 million from $16.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, due primarily to sales of the orthopedic surgical handpiece that we sell to our largest customer.

Gross profitfor the six months ended December 31, 2021,increased $761,000, or 13%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2021 due to the increase in sales described above.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the six months ended December 31, 2021, remained fairly flat compared to the prior fiscal year's corresponding period.

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2021, was $2.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2021.

Guidance

Pro-Dex, Inc. typically does not provide sales, earnings, or other guidance, however, during calendar 2021, we began to see some challenges in our supply chain in the form of delayed shipments, longer lead times, and surcharges, much of which our suppliers indicate have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During early calendar 2022, we are seeing these conditions persist and worsen such that we expect them to negatively impact our financial performance in the third quarter and possibly the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, reflected as a reduction in net sales. We continue to implement plans and processes to mitigate these challenges that many manufacturers similarly face. Our long-term prospects remain positive and we believe these challenges will negatively impact us only in the short-term.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date results especially because our net sales growth reflects a $40M annual run rate and we are encouraged by our strong operating income for the quarter." Mr. Van Kirk continued, "In addition, we have been engaged by several customers to provide various non-recurring engineering projects. To focus on these secured customer contracts, we have transferred resources from our internal research and development projects thus delaying the launch of our internal products."

The amount spent on internal projects under development as well as the estimated market launch date and estimated future annual revenue is summarized below (in thousands):



Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Est Market Launch(1) Est Annual Revenue Total Research & Development costs: $ 615 $ 1,596 $ 989 $ 2,080 Products in development: ENT Shaver 32 263 76 258 Q4 2022 $ 1,000 Vital Ventilator - 108 8 65 Q1 2023 $ 1,500 CMF Driver - - 279 468 (2) $ 1,000 Sustaining & Other 583 1,225 626 1,289 Total $ 615 $ 1,596 $ 989 $ 2,080

Represents the calendar quarter of expected market launch. The internal projects currently under development have been delayed because we have been engaged by our customers to complete several billable non-recurring engineering projects. The CMF Driver was completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and began shipping to our existing largest customer under a distribution agreement we executed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

As we introduce new products into the market, we expect to see an increase in sustaining and other engineering expenses. Typical examples of sustaining engineering activities include, but are not limited to, end-of- life component replacement, especially in electronic components found in our printed circuit board assemblies, analysis of customer complaint data to improve process and design, replacement and enhancement of tooling and fixtures used in the machine shop, assembly operations, and inspection areas to improve efficiency and through-put. Additionally, these costs include development projects that may be in their infancy and may or may not result in a full-fledged product development effort.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex, Inc. also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance (including, but not limited to, estimated product launch dates and estimated future revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)



December 31,

2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,252 $ 3,721 Investments 1,241 1,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4 and $2 at December 31, 2021 and at June 30, 2021, respectively 8,850 10,933 Deferred costs 424 193 Inventory 9,285 8,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,036 434 Total current assets 26,088 25,013 Land and building, net 6,390 6,437 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 4,605 3,845 Right-of-use asset, net 2,429 2,605 Intangibles, net 157 186 Deferred income taxes, net 463 463 Investments 1,940 1,704 Other assets 42 67 Total assets $ 42,114 $ 40,320

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,315 $ 2,288 Accrued expenses 1,812 2,198 Deferred revenue 584 150 Note payable 1,260 1,236 Total current liabilities 5,971 5,872 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,248 2,432 Income taxes payable 991 397 Notes payable, net of current portion 10,899 11,535 Total non-current liabilities 14,138 14,364 Total liabilities 20,109 20,236 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,641,983 and 3,645,660 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 7,886 7,953 Retained earnings 14,119 12,131 Total shareholders' equity 22,005 20,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 42,114 $ 40,320

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 10,173 $ 8,265 $ 20,161 $ 16,855 Cost of sales 6,769 5,669 13,329 10,784 Gross profit 3,404 2,596 6,832 6,071 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 22 150 59 280 General and administrative expenses 1,165 936 2,257 1,641 Research and development costs 615 989 1,596 2,080 Total operating expenses 1,802 2,075 3,912 4,001 Operating income 1,602 521 2,920 2,070 Interest expense (117 ) (75 ) (237 ) (129 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity investments (300 ) 1,413 (152 ) 1,306 Interest and other income 25 20 49 61 Gain on sale of investments - - - 12 Income from operations before income taxes 1,210 1,879 2,580 3,320 Income tax expense (285 ) (129 ) (592 ) (412 ) Net income $ 925 $ 1,750 $ 1,988 $ 2,908 Basic net income per share: Net income $ 0.25 $ 0.45 $ 0.54 $ 0.75 Diluted net income per share: Net income $ 0.25 $ 0.44 $ 0.53 $ 0.72 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,657 3,861 3,654 3,856 Diluted 3,767 4,012 3,774 4,014 Common shares outstanding 3,642 3,861 3,642 3,861

