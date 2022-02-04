Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nordic Flanges Group AB (36/22)

With effect from February 08, 2022, the subscription rights in Nordic Flanges Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 17, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NFGAB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017485857 Order book ID: 246983 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 08, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Nordic Flanges Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NFGAB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017485865 Order book ID: 246984 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB