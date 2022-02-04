Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of CirChem AB (35/22)

With effect from February 07, 2022, the unit rights in CirChem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 16, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CIRCHE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017485006 Order book ID: 246721 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in CirChem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CIRCHE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017485014 Order book ID: 246722 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB