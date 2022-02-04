Anzeige
Freitag, 04.02.2022
WKN: A2QG5Z ISIN: SE0015193529 Ticker-Symbol: CRB 
Düsseldorf
04.02.22
09:28 Uhr
0,878 Euro
-0,004
-0,45 %
04.02.2022 | 08:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of CirChem AB (35/22)

With effect from February 07, 2022, the unit rights in CirChem AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 16, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CIRCHE UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017485006              
Order book ID:  246721                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in CirChem AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CIRCHE BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017485014              
Order book ID:  246722                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
