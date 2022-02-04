

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French construction materials maker, Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), said on Friday that it has inked a deal to sell its local glass processing business Baltiklaas OÜ in Estonia, to Polar Glass OÜ, a subsidiary of Barrus AS.



Barrus is a glued laminated timber manufacturer in Estonia and supplier to window and door makers.



The financial terms of the transaction, which serves as part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimization strategy, were not disclosed.



Baltiklaas OÜ had reported sales of around 25 million euros for 2021.



Saint-Gobain's move follows a number of other divestments in glass processing since 2018 in Europe with total sales of around 300 million euros divested. With a presence in 72 countries, it had posted 38.1 billion euros in sales for 2020.







