

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2021 rose to 6.85 billion Danish Kroner from 6.03 billion Kroner in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted net profit grew 9% year-over-year to 6.94 billion Kroner supported by lower financial costs and a lower tax rate.



Revenue for the year rose to 66.63 billion Kroner from 58.54 billion Kroner last year. Organic revenue growth was 10.0%.



The company reported total organic volume growth of 7.4% and reported growth of 9.3% to 142.2 million hectoliter for fiscal year 2021.



The company expects organic operating profit growth of 0-7% for fiscal year 2022.



The Supervisory Board will propose a 9% increase in the dividend to 24 Kroner per share, corresponding to an adjusted payout ratio of 49%.



Due to the continued high level of uncertainty, the company will execute the 2022 share buy-back program quarter by quarter. From 4 February to 22 April, the Group intends to buy back Carlsberg B shares amounting to 1 billion Kroner.







