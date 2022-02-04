- (PLX AI) - Assa Abloy shares jumped 5% at the open after reporting better-than-expected earnings powered by strong organic growth.
- • Q4 sales and EBIT came in ahead of expectations after organic growth of 10% trounced consensus by 3 percentage points
- • Assa said organic growth was supported by strong price realization and good operational execution
- • Margins also beat expectations, especially in Entrance Systems
- • Consensus estimates are likely to come up low-single digit percent on the back of the stronger numbers, SEB said
ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de