- (PLX AI) - Addlife shares lost 22% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations and the CEO unexpectedly quit last night.
- • Addlife Q4 sales of SEK 2,131 million were much lower than consensus SEK 2,490 million, while EBIT of SEK 329 million missed estimates of SEK 346 million
- • CEO Kristina Willgård quit last night after 7 years in charge of the company
- • She will stay on until the board names a successor
ADDLIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de