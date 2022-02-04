- (PLX AI) - Coloplast shares rose 3.4% as analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold, seeing stronger organic growth prospects.
- • Price target raised to DKK 1,100 from DKK 1,050.
- • After buying Atos Medical, Coloplast is raising the stability of its earnings, Carnegie said
- • With Atos products, and Coloplast's own new offerings to be introduced in the next 3 years, the company is likely to boost its organic growth: Carnegie
