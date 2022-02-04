London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - The European Commission is calling for at least 30 million zero emission cars and 80,000 zero-emission trucks in operation by 2030. High costs, infrastructure, customer demand, and new competitors entering the market are some of the challenges automakers are facing to accelerate the market acceptance of EVs and drive the transition to carbon-neutral mobility.

Join us for this FREE webinar to discuss how different stakeholders are setting ambitious targets and what are the solutions to achieve 2030 targets.

The key topics to discuss:

How automakers are transforming their business into fully electric

What are the challenges and solutions ahead for the whole ecosystem?

How Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) will enable the electric mobility shift?

How OEMs have adapted to meet customer needs to transition to EVs

Hear from:

Thomas Becker, Vice President Sustainability, Mobility, BMW Group

Stuart Templar, Director for Sustainability, Volvo Cars

Walter Goetz, Head of Cabinet, European Commission

Moderator: Asif Anwar, Director - PBCS, Strategy Analytics

