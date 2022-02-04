Aptean Inc.: Aptean Employee Drives Record Donations for Hospice Volunteer Program

Creatively Combines Skills and Software to Support Annual Fundraiser

DORKING, United Kingdom, Feb. 04, 2022Account Manager James Ponting leads by example in tech corporate volunteerism. Ponting recently put his professional expertise and Aptean's software to work in support of the annual holiday tree pickup program led by two local hospice charities. KEMP Hospice and St. Richard's Hospice together raised over £60,000 in just a few days through a collection process made easy by Ponting's inventive use of Aptean's route mapping software.

With his company's brand commitment to be Ready for What's Next, Now in mind, Ponting recognized that Aptean's leading transportation management software could help solve a big challenge for KEMP and St. Richard's. The charities needed an efficient plan to coordinate the efforts of over 200 volunteers committed to collecting 2,500 trees in just a few days. Drawing on paid leave earmarked for volunteer work, Ponting applied the same skills he brings to his clients' scheduling challenges. He used Aptean Routing & Scheduling Paragon Edition to create route maps to expedite the pickup and delivery of trees from donors' homes to a recycling center. Because Aptean services were provided at no charge, both hospices were able to direct all fundraising donations to families in need.

"For the team, the maps felt like a treasure hunt," said KEMP Hospice Fundraiser Jayne Sargeant. "James Ponting and Aptean took away all the stress. Because the routes were so efficient, we were able to collect additional trees and raise a record amount this year. With their support, we can give the strong message that 100% of donations will go to families and their care."

Ria Simons, Fundraiser for St. Richard's Hospice, expressed a similar sentiment. "I genuinely do not know what we would do without James Ponting. It's not a skillset that any of us here can do, and it's just so simple. We send the location information across, and James' work with the Aptean software ensures the routes come back to us in a perfect, organized way and on time, so deadlines are met consistently. Our volunteers enjoy it, too, which means they're more likely to come back year after year. We do a lot with corporations in our area, and I would undoubtedly recommend Aptean to them."

Ponting's work in his community is just one innovative example of how empowered employees can discover better, more creative ways to use company-owned products and services for social good. When enabled by their organization to find new ways to give back, employees can provide immense value in a more tailored, meaningful way.

"Aptean supported and encouraged my taking of a charity day to contribute when I first started doing this a few years ago," said Ponting, "so I've been able to provide a day of my time and Aptean's software capabilities to help these hospices meet and exceed their goals. It felt like the right thing to do from the beginning, and, as a finite annual project, it's been a great fit."

About St. Richard's Hospice

St Richard's Hospice cares for adults with a serious progressive illness, improving their quality of life from diagnosis, during treatment and to their last days. It also supports their loved ones. Each year the hospice team supports more than 2,900 patients, family members and bereaved people in Worcestershire. St Richard's is an independent charity and relies on donations and gifts in wills for the majority of its income, with the remainder funded by the NHS. For more information about St Richard's Hospice visit www.strichards.org.uk.

About KEMP Hospice

KEMP has been providing valuable care and support to people affected by a life-limiting illness across the Wyre Forest area for over 50 years. They give end-of-life care, counseling and emotional support to adults facing a life-limiting illness, their families, and caregivers for as long as they need it. KEMP never charges for care, so everyone can get the support they need, no matter their circumstances. To find out more about KEMP or how you could support the Wyre Forest Hospice, please visit www.kemphospice.org.uk.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

