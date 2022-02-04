Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - EXLA RESOURCES, INC. (OTC Pink: EXLA) (the "Company") announces that its partner, Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV: TKU) (FSE: 7TK) (OTCQB: TRKUF), on the Silver Strike Project, located in the historic Tombstone mining district of Arizona, has announced its exploration plans for the project for 2022.

A detailed review of the exploration plans can be found here: https://www.tarkuresources.com/en/news-releases/tarkus-year-in-review-and-2022-exploration-and-development-plans/

Summary:

High-definition geophysical survey over Silver Strike Project;

+5,000-meter drill program at Silver Strike Project.

Targeting carbonate replacement deposits

Chris Lotito stated: "It's great to see that Tarku is wasting no time with its planned exploration program for 2022. We continue to look forward to supporting Tarku as it unlocks the potential of this exciting prospect which is virtually untouched by modern exploration."

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

For more information you may reach our investor relations group at:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

DISCLAIMER: Bull in Advantage, LLC, does not provide securities brokerage or investment advising services. Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not registered as a securities broker/dealer with either the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or with any state or provincial securities regulatory authority.

Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not a licensed broker, broker/dealer, market maker, investment banker, investment adviser, analyst, or underwriter. Bull in Advantage, LLC, may not directly sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Sales of securities are through the issuer or a registered broker-dealer. The content of this email is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The information contained herein should not be considered as an offer to buy or sell securities. Such offers are provided directly by the issuer or a registered broker/dealer.

Or with our Company Communications Manager:

Ryan D. Long, Communications Manager

EXLA Resources, Inc.

info@EXLAresources.com

www.EXLAresources.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/exla_resources

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112773