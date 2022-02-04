Altamira Therapeutics Establishes OTC Consumer Health Business Unit

Dedicated unit to support Altamira's activities in consumer health products

OTC Consumer Health to be led by experienced marketing strategist, Jean Lachance

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that it has established a new business unit, OTC Consumer Health, to support the ongoing global roll out of Bentrio, its nasal spray for the protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

OTC Consumer Health will be led by Jean Lachance, who will join Altamira in May 2022. Mr. Lachance brings more than 20 years of global marketing and sales experience in over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer health and pharmaceutical products. His experience spans multiple therapeutic areas and product categories, including the "Cough & Cold" and "Allergy" categories, to which Bentrio belongs.

Mr. Lachance currently oversees global marketing initiatives for a variety of consumer care products at Abbott EDP (Established Product Division). Previously, he served as the Senior Regional Marketing Manager for Europe at Mundipharma Consumer Care; Marketing Director at Merck Consumer Care (now Bayer Consumer Care); Allergy & Cough Cold Brand Manager at Schering-Plough; and Sales, Trade Marketing & Brand Manager at Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Lachance obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Laval University and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from UQAM University.

"We are delighted to welcome Jean as a new member of our leadership team," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "With his extensive and demonstrable record of brand-building in international OTC markets, specifically in the Allergy and Cough & Cold categories, Jean is exceptionally well qualified to help us maximize the global opportunity we see for Bentrio, which will drive strong growth in 2022 and beyond."

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval and timing of commercialization of Bentrio (AM-301), Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

(647) 872-4849

sjk@altamiratherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687293/Altamira-Therapeutics-Establishes-OTC-Consumer-Health-Business-Unit