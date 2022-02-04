Amolyt Pharma Selected for the French Tech 120 Program

--The French Tech 120 list represents the 120 top performing and rapidly growing startups based in France across all industries, including 7 biotechnology companies developing innovative therapies--



LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has been selected for the French Tech FT120, a support program for French late-stage startups by the French State.

The French Tech 120 program identifies the 120 top-performing startups based in France. This year's award included 7 biotechnology companies developing innovative therapies. The selection is based on financial criteria of fundraising or hypergrowth of sales.

The objective of the French Tech 120 is to aid the development of new technological players, like Amolyt, that are responding to the major challenges facing society. The globally renowned reputation of the French Tech 120 program will greatly benefit the company by providing increased visibility and a range of services.

"We are honored to be recognized in the French Tech 120 program. Last year was transformative for Amolyt Pharma as we completed an $80 million Series B equity financing, reached important milestones for our portfolio with positive clinical data in healthy volunteers for our lead candidate and added a new program while growing our leadership team with the addition of Louis J. Arcudi III as our Boston-based chief financial officer," said Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma. "We look forward to building on our recent momentum to develop our company and to leveraging the French Tech 120 program and recognition."

About French Tech 120

The objective of the French Tech 120is to support the development of these new technological players that respond to the major challenges facing society: offering solutions for the ecological transition, for the health of citizens, for mobility, to modernize the fabric of SMEs and ETIs, etc. The French Tech 120 offers support designed for French scale-ups capable of becoming world-class technology leaders. 120 French start-ups and scale-ups are selected each year to be part of the program. The selection, based on financial criteria of fundraising or hypergrowth of sales, is open to all models of startups (digital, deeptech, industrial) and all sectors of activity.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team's established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication selection work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

