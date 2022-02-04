Auriant Mining AB (publ.) confirms that all false insolvency petitions regarding its Russian subsidiaries have been struck out

The Company on 24 November 2021 and 9 December 2021 announced that false insolvency petitions had been filed by yet unidentified person or persons in relation to its subsidiary LLC "Tardan Gold" and its other subsidiaries. The petitions referred to alleged debts from agreements that never existed, and were signed with fake signatures, imitating the signatures Mr. Preston Haskell, a Board member of the Company, and Mr. Danilo Lange, the CEO of the Company.

The Company is pleased to confirm that all false insolvency petitions have now been struck out by the relevant courts. The Company and its subsidiaries continue their business as usual. Appropriate legal steps have been made to protect their legal interests. The relevant Russian authorities have been notified, and the Company expects that the perpetrator(s) who submitted the false documents to the courts will be identified and held accountable.

