Freitag, 04.02.2022

WKN: A0EACA ISIN: SE0001337213 Ticker-Symbol: 516 
Frankfurt
04.02.22
14:43 Uhr
0,266 Euro
-0,002
-0,75 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2022 | 16:41
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) confirms that all false insolvency petitions regarding its Russian subsidiaries have been struck out

The Company on 24 November 2021 and 9 December 2021 announced that false insolvency petitions had been filed by yet unidentified person or persons in relation to its subsidiary LLC "Tardan Gold" and its other subsidiaries. The petitions referred to alleged debts from agreements that never existed, and were signed with fake signatures, imitating the signatures Mr. Preston Haskell, a Board member of the Company, and Mr. Danilo Lange, the CEO of the Company.

The Company is pleased to confirm that all false insolvency petitions have now been struck out by the relevant courts. The Company and its subsidiaries continue their business as usual. Appropriate legal steps have been made to protect their legal interests. The relevant Russian authorities have been notified, and the Company expects that the perpetrator(s) who submitted the false documents to the courts will be identified and held accountable.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website:www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

