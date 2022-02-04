Anzeige
WKN: A2AQCM ISIN: SE0007100342 Ticker-Symbol: 1GG 
Frankfurt
04.02.22
08:04 Uhr
7,660 Euro
-0,020
-0,26 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2022 | 17:05
Nilörngruppen AB: Nilorn Group is bringing forward the Year-end Report

The board meeting of Nilörngruppen AB, which deals with the year-end report for 2021, has been brought forward. Thus, the report will be released on Wednesday 9 / 2-22 at 08.00 against previously communicated 11 / 2-22.

A live event will be held the same day at 10.00, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by clicking on the link below:

Join live event

Borås the 4th of February 2022

For further information, please contact:
Krister Magnusson, President and CEO
tel: 0704-852 114, e-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

General about Nilorn Group

Nilorn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilorn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy and Pakistan. Partner companies are located in Tunisia, the United States and Switzerland. See also: www.nilorn.se

Attachment

  • Nilörngruppen is bringing forward the release of the interim report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45ca1e9c-034a-46ca-991b-4f3d6924a449)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
