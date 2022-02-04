A pair of researchers from UC San Diego has proposed to precompute certain data when the grid is flooded with solar or wind power, and then store it on servers for later use.While there is so much work going into developing new and existent battery chemistries and system designs, a pair of researchers from UC San Diego has proposed a new battery system that involves no physical device. The team dubbed their concept information batteries, in which energy is stored in the form of information-specifically, the results of completed computational tasks. The idea is to speculatively perform computations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...