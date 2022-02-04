Burbank, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Recently, MmoGah has announced their platform has grown to one million customers. The platform becomes one of the largest, safest, and top-rated marketplaces for any massively multiplayer online (MMO) role-playing game item, since its inception in 2006.

"Looking for reliable websites to purchase gaming items has always been a problem," said MmoGah.com CMO Angelica Zhao. "Some sites say they can deliver at low prices, but delivery rarely happens. That's where we're different."

Users can make money playing online video games. Users just create a digital game item and sell it over the MmoGah.com marketplace to other players desperately needing to get back into their game fast. Buyers can also feel confident using the marketplace.

Some items on the marketplace to help players get ahead in their games include New World Coins, FFXIV Gil, PoE Currency, D2R Items, WoW Gold, and many more.

"Gamers love us. We're helping 1,000 gamers from around the world every day and recently reached a million customers. We've also received a 9.9 rating out of 10 from more than 30,000 customers from various review sites," said Zhao.

Some of these websites include Trustpilot, SiteJabber, Epicnpc.com, Bizrate.com, and social media. Video testimonials from MmoGah.com customers show how customer experiences excel beyond any of the competition.

MmoGah.com started as a small supplier and has been a trusted source for gamers, "Who run out of items and want to get back into their games fast so they can continue having fun while paying honest prices."

MmoGah has grown to become a global MMO marketplace.

"We understand many of these frustrations and have worked hard for more than 10 years allowing thousands of gamers to get back into their games to have fun fast. We do this by providing a safe marketplace for gaming items and gaming services via our professional sellers," said Zhao.

The company has just released an updated marketplace function for gamers so they can directly buy, sell, and trade their game items. People can see a video overview here. The marketplace has more than 12 games to choose from more than 100,000 unique listings from gamers.

MmoGah.com provides a marketplace that connects secure suppliers with gamers looking to get ahead fast. Unlike competitors, the site puts in extreme security measures to protect customers from scams.

"We vet each supplier, so you have an enjoyable experience to ensure safety, the best cost, and the fastest delivery of your items. All gamers should know where items are coming from, and we can assure you that it's sourced legitimately," said Zhao.

"We're one of the best because we're gamers too and know what gamers are looking for in online services. If for some rare reason, you're not satisfied with your experience, we'll promptly refund you," said Zhao.

Advanced artificial intelligence is also used to ensure suppliers correctly identify themselves. Suppliers are also constantly monitored to make sure that only top-rated ones are interacting with customers.

During transactions, the customer's money is kept safe until actual delivery. Money is sent to the seller only when the customer receives the item. All personal information is also kept secure.

The company has expertise in top online games. MmoGah.com doesn't just provide a marketplace that trades items online but offers its expertise through articles on how to play each game better. The articles help customers stay ahead of the game they're playing.

"During the early days of our company, we focused on customer service and gaining an honest reputation rather than just making money and profits," said Zhao.

MmoGah.com serves non-members and premium members with the same strong sense of commitment to customer service. Premium members receive extra discounts off transaction commissions and faster delivery.

Its multilingual support team is available 24/7, 365 days a year, and can be reached either through live chat, email, social media, SMS and their website https://www.mmogah.com.

Media Queries

Angelica Zhao, Media Office

Email: mmogahNews@mmogah.com

Tele: (803) 672-0444

Website: https://www.mmogah.com

SOURCE: MmoGah.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112822