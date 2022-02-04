Company adds experienced clinical development expert to its board of directors

Oncoinvent AS announces that Adrian Senderowicz was elected as a Non-executive Director today at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting.

Adrian Senderowicz is a US Board certified medical oncologist, and President of Oncology Drug Development, LLC. Adrian is a highly experienced and talented drug development professional with experience in start-ups and late-stage oncology biotech. His 30 years of pharma/biotech/regulatory and clinical trial experience spans discovery/translational research to development and approval of small molecule and antibody-based therapeutics. Previous positions include VP Global Regulatory Oncology at Sanofi and Chief Medical Officer positions in private and public companies such as Ignyta, Cerulean and Tokai. More recently he was the CMO of Constellation pharma, acquired last year by Morphosys Inc. In addition, Adrian was a Medical Officer and Acting Team Leader at the US FDA Division of Oncology Products and an investigator at the US National Cancer Institute. Dr. Senderowicz is currently a board member of Step Pharma and Puma Biotechnology Ltd.

In connection with the new appointment of Dr. Senderowicz, MD Jonas Einarson who has served as non-executive director since 2016, will step down from the board.

Roy H. Larsen, Chairman of Oncoinvent's Board of Directors, said: "I would like to welcome Adrian to the Board; and I look forward to working with him and the other board members in shaping the future of the company. Dr. Senderowicz is a highly qualified individual who brings experience in key areas that are important for the future development of Oncoinvent, such as clinical development and regulatory affairs. I also, on the behalf of the entire board, want to thank Jonas Einarson for his contribution to the company over a number of years."

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across solid cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versatility allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin is in two ongoing Phase 1 studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

