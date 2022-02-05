EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Announces Permitting Approval for Buchans Project

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: RGOZF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company"), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy through the production of Metals Without Mining, is pleased to announce the approval of a key permit by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Industry, Energy and Technology - Mineral Lands Division, related to its Buchans Project. The receipt of the permit is an important milestone in EnviroGold Global's work towards commercial production of gold, silver, copper & zinc from the Buchans Project in 2023.



EnviroGold Global previously announced the results of an independent geophysical survey of the tailings at its Buchans Project that indicated substantial additional tailings along the "Western Arc" tailings deposit extending from the Buchans Central Claims (link (https://bit.ly/NVROgpr)). The Company's permitted sampling and analysis plan will employ Vibracore type technology to collect tailings material from 99 points within the Jeff Wall Claim, which are subject to EnviroGold Global's definitive commercial agreement (link (https://bit.ly/BuchansPR)). EnviroGold Global expects to commence work on the core sampling in February 2022. The core samples will be then sent for metal analysis and metallurgical testing, so contributing towards the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Buchans Project in mid-2022.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Ian Hodkinson, MAIG RPGeo, Chief Geologist of EnviroGold Global, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) (OTCQB: RGOZF) (FSE: YGK), is a Clean Technology company dedicated to creating shareholder value while establishing ESG & circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing & remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical & strategic metals - including gold, silver, copper & nickel. Led by CEO Dr. Mark Thorpe, the Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US$ 3.4 trillion of in situ metal value in global tailings. Dr. Thorpe is also the Chairman of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council.

The Company's commercial strategy involves identifying, qualifying and developing tailings reprocessing opportunities, generally targeting tailings sites with at least 6M metric tonnes of tailings and gross recoverable metal value of $124/tonne of tailings. The Company has reviewed over 300 global tailings sites to date and through further market segmentation has identified potential targets exceeding US$10 billion in gross recoverable metal value.

EnviroGold Global acquires the metal recovery rights to tailings sites by leveraging a profit share business model to create an attractive value proposition for site owners. The Company's low-CAPEX business model is designed to generate high free-cash flow & high target IRR while eliminating the risks of traditional exploration and extraction. The Company expects to produce metals with a carbon footprint up to 96% lower than conventional metal producers while reducing the environmental footprint of legacy mining.

As of January 2022, the Company has 8 Major Projects in its global project pipeline including 1 major project under contract, 1 major project subject to an MOU, and 6 additional major projects at various stages of commercial negotiation and detailed technical/economic review.

The Company expects to commence commercial production of gold, silver & copper in 2022 and is targeting 7 major projects in commercial production by 2025.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website (link (https://www.envirogoldglobal.com/)) and publicly available corporate presentation (link (https://bit.ly/NVROdeckJan272022))

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com (mailto:mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com)

Juan Carlos Giron Jr.

Sr. Vice President

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: juan.giron@envirogoldglobal.com (mailto:juan.giron@envirogoldglobal.com)

Website: www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com (http://www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com)

