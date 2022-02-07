Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.02.2022 | 08:31
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samarkand Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 February 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that Phil Smiley, an Executive Director of the Company, purchased 28,777 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Phil now holds 735,577 Ordinary Shares representing 1.34% of the Company's voting rights.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                                      Mr Gregory Philip Smiley 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                      Samarkand Group plc 
b)      LEI                                      GB00BLH1QT30 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                               Ordinary shares of 1p each 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification 
       code                                      ISIN: 
                                               213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 
b)      Nature of the transaction                           Purchase of Ordinary 
                                               shares 
 
                                                      Price Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                      1.39 28,777

Aggregated information:

d)

Aggregated volume 28,777 Ordinary shares

Aggregated price 1.39 per share

e) Date of the transaction 3 February 2022

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

For more information, please contact: 

Samarkand Group plc                     Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                              http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker       +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                              IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma PR                           +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                        samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017. Since it's IPO in March 2021 Samarkand has acquired Zita West Products, Babawest and Napiers the Herbalists.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  141151 
EQS News ID:  1277134 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277134&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.