More Than US$140 Million AUM ETF Designed to Provide Investors Access to Companies Investing in Private Equity

Northern Trust Asset Management's FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds today announced the listing of the FlexShares Listed Private Equity UCITS ETF (Ticker: FLPE), the firm's first exchange traded fund (ETF) that offers investors direct exposure to the listed private equity market.

Listed today on the London Stock Exchange, the fund has attracted more than US$140 million in AUM since its launch in December 2021.

FLPE tracks the Foxberry Listed Private Equity SDG Screened USD Net Total Return index, which seeks an intentional focus on firms most involved in private equity by employing a thematic purity score, which ranks securities according to their exposure to private equity themes.

Through FLPE, professional investors can gain exposure to private equity with an ETF that is designed to offer liquidity, lower minimum investments and the potential to achieve diversified exposure to multiple private equity firms and investment strategies.

Marie Dzanis, head of Northern Trust Asset Management in EMEA, said: "The private equity market is growing, and investors want access. FLPE was developed in direct response to our client's demand for private equity exposure, which traditionally has been a difficult asset class to access. This product offers the ability to capture unique pockets of the market and combines our more than a decade of experience developing exchange traded funds to deliver a low-cost, liquid product that can meet client needs."

The ETF will now be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Exchange in Amsterdam, and is available in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It is FlexShares' fifth ETF available in Europe since its entry into the European market in March of last year.

About FlexShares

FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds are designed to pursue specific investment goals across both passive and active strategies. FlexShares offers differentiated ETF strategies that can improve and simplify the investment decision process for the long-term investor. Please visit our website or connect with us on our LinkedIn page.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.3 trillion of investor assets as of December 31, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

