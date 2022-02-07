Altasciences announced today the appointment of Dr. Wendell P. Davis, D.V.M., Dipl. ACVP, as Vice President, Pathology, effective February 7, 2022.

Dr. Davis is a nonclinical development professional with extensive experience in toxicologic pathology and a proven track record of building and leading high functioning pathology groups in both the biotechnology and CRO sectors. He is a proven leader with a passion for building pathology capabilities and mentoring pathologists, research, and laboratory scientists.

As a study pathologist and peer reviewer, he has experience evaluating small molecules, biologics, oligonucleotide, and an array of RNA therapeutics modalities across a range of preclinical species and routes of administration, in support of both early candidate selection and regulatory filings.

Dr. Davis has also maintained an active role in the industry as a member of the Society of Toxicologic Pathology and as a diplomat member of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists.

"Wendell's track record and leadership experience in the fields of anatomical pathology, discovery toxicology, and toxicologic pathology, as well as his ability to mitigate challenging toxicologic pathology issues will make him a great addition to our team, and deliver expert guidance for our clients," said Mike Broadhurst, General Manager, Preclinical Services, at Altasciences.

Altasciences has strategically located preclinical research facilities in Seattle, Scranton, and Columbia, U.S.A. With over 25 years of experience conducting safety assessment, Altasciences offers a full range of in vivo GLP and non-GLP preclinical studies in multiple species to thoroughly assess the safety profile of molecules.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

