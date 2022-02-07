

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which faltered after a positive start Monday morning and struggled to move above the unchanged line till about mid afternoon, saw some brisk buying thereafter to eventually close on a firm note.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,110.40 after advancing to 12,200 in early trades, finally ended the session with a gain of 53.56 points or 0.44% at 12,193.81. The index touched a high of 12,214.34 in the final hour.



ABB, up 2.33%, was the top gainer in the SMI inde. Credit Suisse, UBS Group and Swiss Life Holding gained 1.5 to 1.75%.



Zurich Insurance Group and SGS advanced 1.32% and 1.27%, respectively. Holcim gained about 1%, while Novartis and Swiss Re advanced 0.7% and 0.52%, respectively.



Givaudan declined nearly 1%. Logitech, Lonza Group, Roche Holding an Richemont edged down marginally.



In the Mid Price Index, Clariant, Adecco, Julius Baer and Baloise Holding gained 1.8 to 2.3%. Dufry and Zur Rose moved up 1.55% and 1.33%, respectively.



Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Kuehne & Nagel, BB Biotech, Swiss Prime Site and Helvetia also closed notably higher.



Lindt & Spruengli Part, Lindt & Spruengli N, Straumann Holding, Flughafen Zurich, Georg Fischer and Tecan Group shed 1.4 to 3%.



On the economic front, Switzerland's unemployment rate dropped in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.3% in January from 2.4% in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 2.4%.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 2.6%, while economists' had forecast the rate to rise slightly to 2.7%. The number of registered unemployed rose by 540 from the previous month to 122,268 in January.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, held steady at 2% in January.



Data released by Swiss National Bank said foreign exchange reserves in Switzerland increased to CHF 947,150 million in January from CHF 944,532 million in December of 2021.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de