3Shape, a global leader in digital solutions for dentistry, and Align Technology, Inc. have settled the ongoing patent infringement and antitrust legal disputes between the two companies. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Following the settlement, Align will continue its current practice of accepting scans from 3Shape TRIOS 2 and 3Shape TRIOS 3 intraoral scanners in certain jurisdictions outside the United States.

Jakob Just-Bomholt, CEO of 3Shape, commented, "I am pleased that we have reached a fair and equitable agreement with Align Technology after four years of legal infights. This agreement will now allow us to focus even more on what we do best: developing innovative technology solutions for dentists and dental labs to improve patient care."

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. We partner with industry leaders to give dental professionals open choices for their patient care as well as supporting professionals' continued education. 3Shape's solution portfolio includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner and dental lab scanners, design services, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Our 1900 employees serve customers in over 100 countries from 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

