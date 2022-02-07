Industry-Pioneer Savage Enterprises Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase Additional 47% Stake in Wyoming Based Company, Remediez

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to purchase an additional 47% stake in the Wyoming based retail store, Remediez. This transaction is expected to occur within the next 45 days from the initial signing of the letter of intent.

The Wyoming-based company, Remediez, currently provides e-liquid, hemp, kratom, cannabinoid-derived goods, accessories, and other alternative products at their retail location operating out of Omaha, Nebraska. With the collaboration between Remediez retail location experience and Savage Enterprises' expertise in scaling businesses in various industries, Savage Enterprises plans on injecting the necessary capital to open 5 additional Remediez retail locations, while focusing on building a larger online marketing presence and aligning synergy between both companies. Savage Enterprises has established itself as a successful industry leader in the business-to-consumer model and hopes to continue creating business verticals in the space throughout the remainder of 2022.

Kade Kenworthy, owner, and operator of Remediez, expands on the acquisition, stating "I am thrilled to be working closely with Chris and Matt; as well as the team of great people that makes up Savage Enterprises. Remediez leads the way in the Nebraska market for customer experience when shopping for products in the vape, alternate cannabinoid, kratom, and accessories market. Together with our customer experiences and Chris and Matt's ability to innovate, we will be able to bring the Remediez shopping experience to a broader range of customers."

Chris Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, continues, "I am beyond excited to be buying more interest in an already amazing company. Savage is committed to growing all facets of this diverse industry and we are very excited to open a target of 10 more stores by the end of 2023. Kade is an amazing operator, and I am so honored to be on a team like this."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, concludes, "I couldn't be more excited to be a part of such a rapidly growing retail chain. Kade has proven that he knows how to fill the gap in the retail markets. We are excited to be offering new opportunities as we expand our operations in Nebraska and surrounding states."

About Savage Enterprises: Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises and Remediez, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

CONTACT:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Phone: 714-612-1091

Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

SOURCE: Savage Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687657/Industry-Pioneer-Savage-Enterprises-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-to-Purchase-Additional-47-Stake-in-Wyoming-Based-Company-Remediez