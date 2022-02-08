Historic delivery expected to strengthen company's transportation systems business in Europe

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has made its first-ever delivery of traction systems for 28 AMLD long-distance electric trains operated by French national train operator SNCF Voyageurs. With the delivery, which was made to Spanish train builder Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF), a SNCF Voyageurs contractor, Mitsubishi Electric believes that it is not only the first Japanese company to supply traction systems for electric trains operated by SNCF Voyageurs but also the world's first company to supply roof-mounted converters and inverters with natural air-cooling systems and main transformers for mass-transit electric trains. In a partnership with the Spanish branch of Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Electric now aims to further strengthen its transportation systems business in Europe.

SNCF Voyageurs and CAF selected Mitsubishi Electric as the supplier following their favorable evaluation of prototype main transformers delivered in December 2017 for a Z2N commuter train and T4 tram-train operating in Paris. SNCF Voyageurs and CAF highly evaluated Mitsubishi Electric's supply record as well as the low maintenance cost and high performance of the roof-mounted converter and inverter with natural air-cooling.

