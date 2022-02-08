Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor - Leak: Nun gibt es staatliche Förderungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
07.02.22
17:35 Uhr
112,88 Euro
+2,62
+2,38 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,58113,8008:32
113,62113,8808:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2022 | 07:05
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffin Global Asset Management Announces Delivery of Airbus A350 to Air France

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the agreement to purchase and leaseback two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft to Air France, featuring RR Trent XWB-84 engines. The first aircraft delivered on a long-term lease to Air France on January 28, 2022, and the second aircraft is scheduled for delivery in September 2022.

"We are very pleased to announce this first transaction with Air France," said Marc Baer, President of Griffin. "Our management team's long relationship with Air France-KLM dates back decades, and these transactions affirm the great working relationship we have developed over that period. The A350-900 forms the core of Air France's long-haul fleet renewal and will be instrumental in achieving increased efficiency and economics well into the future."

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.