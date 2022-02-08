Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 
Frankfurt
08.02.22
09:25 Uhr
1,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,49009:56
08.02.2022 | 08:52
Arix Bioscience PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Total Voting Rights 08-Feb-2022 / 07:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Total Voting Rights

LONDON, 8 February 2022: Arix Bioscience plc announces that its total issued share capital at the close of business on 7 Februry 2022 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence each fully paid. This figure includes 6,428,853 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 129,180,800 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

The above figure of 129,180,800 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

[ENDS]

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  141463 
EQS News ID:  1277660 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277660&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2022 02:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
