Nasdaq Welcomes Baltic Mill's Listing of Fourth Bond Issue on Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 8, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Nasdaq Vilnius has admitted to trading a fourth issue of Baltic Mill bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market as of February 8, 2022. Baltic Mill is the holding company for one of the largest grain processing groups in the Baltics. Its subsidiaries include Malsena Plius UAB in Lithuania, Rigas Dzirnavnieks AS in Latvia, Balti Veski AS in Estonia, and the pasta manufacturer Amber Pasta UAB. The Baltic Mill bonds have an issue size of EUR 3 million and an annual interest rate of 4.5 percent with interest paid twice a year. The nominal value of the bonds is 100 EUR. The bonds mature on November 3, 2023. "We welcome this listing of Baltic Mill corporate bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "Baltic Mill has been making active use of the opportunities that the capital market offers since 2015. This issue of bonds is already its fourth to be included on the First North Baltic Bond List. We hope this company's example will inspire other companies as well to see and seize the benefits of the public securities market for realizing business objectives." The funds raised in the issue will be used to refinance bonds issued in the past by Baltic Mill, with the aim of maintaining diverse sources of financing and increasing awareness of the company on the capital market. "We value this opportunity for capital diversification and that is why we have turned to the First North market for a fourth time," says Vygantas Reifonas, the CEO of Baltic Mill AB. Sorainen law firm is Baltic Mill's certified adviser for First North, while Šiauliu bankas was the arranger of the bond issue. About Baltic Mill Baltic Mill is 64.75 percent owned by Amber Trust II S.C.A, a private equity fund with more than 10 active investments in the Baltics, while 27.75 percent of its shares are held by RGK Invest, owned by Raimondas Gintautas Kriunas, and 7.5 percent are owned by MNGM Invest. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth.