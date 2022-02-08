Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2022 | 09:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Baltic Mill's Listing of Fourth Bond Issue on Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 8, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that Nasdaq Vilnius has admitted to trading a fourth issue of Baltic
Mill bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market as of February 8, 2022.
Baltic Mill is the holding company for one of the largest grain processing
groups in the Baltics. Its subsidiaries include Malsena Plius UAB in Lithuania,
Rigas Dzirnavnieks AS in Latvia, Balti Veski AS in Estonia, and the pasta
manufacturer Amber Pasta UAB. 

The Baltic Mill bonds have an issue size of EUR 3 million and an annual
interest rate of 4.5 percent with interest paid twice a year. The nominal
value of the bonds is 100 EUR. The bonds mature on November 3, 2023. 

"We welcome this listing of Baltic Mill corporate bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic
First North Market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius.
"Baltic Mill has been making active use of the opportunities that the capital
market offers since 2015. This issue of bonds is already its fourth to be
included on the First North Baltic Bond List. We hope this company's example
will inspire other companies as well to see and seize the benefits of the
public securities market for realizing business objectives." 

The funds raised in the issue will be used to refinance bonds issued in the
past by Baltic Mill, with the aim of maintaining diverse sources of financing
and increasing awareness of the company on the capital market. 

"We value this opportunity for capital diversification and that is why we have
turned to the First North market for a fourth time," says Vygantas Reifonas,
the CEO of Baltic Mill AB. 

Sorainen law firm is Baltic Mill's certified adviser for First North, while
Šiauliu bankas was the arranger of the bond issue. 

About Baltic Mill

Baltic Mill is 64.75 percent owned by Amber Trust II S.C.A, a private equity
fund with more than 10 active investments in the Baltics, while 27.75 percent
of its shares are held by RGK Invest, owned by Raimondas Gintautas Kriunas, and
7.5 percent are owned by MNGM Invest. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 




     Media Relations Contacts:
     Name: Daiva Tauckelaite
     Phone: +370 620 55 127
     Email: daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
