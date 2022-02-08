Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION

NOTICE, FEBRUARY 08, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 193477) NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 661,246 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Nightingale Health Plc as of February 09, 2022 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Nightingale Health Plc's share: Trading code: HEALTH ISIN code: FI4000490875 Orderbook id: 218851 Number of shares: 37,880,735 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260