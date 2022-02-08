Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor - Leak: Nun gibt es staatliche Förderungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR4M ISIN: FI4000490875 Ticker-Symbol: 7XE 
Frankfurt
08.02.22
08:01 Uhr
3,016 Euro
-0,020
-0,66 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2022 | 09:17
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION

NOTICE, FEBRUARY 08, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 193477)

NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 661,246 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together
with the old B-shares of Nightingale Health Plc as of February 09, 2022 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 


Identifiers of Nightingale Health Plc's share:

Trading code: HEALTH
ISIN code: FI4000490875
Orderbook id: 218851
Number of shares: 37,880,735

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.