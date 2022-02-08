Valient Entertainment: Valiant Fans Show Support For Debut NFT Drop

Valiant's First NFT Drop Sells Out in Under 24 Hours with Overwhelming Support from Fans

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Valiant Entertainment's rabid fan base was on full display as they completely sold out their debut NFT drop during the exclusive presale before going public. What was also evident was how eager the NFT community was to join Valiant.

The NFT world is both rightfully disconcerting and wildly ingenious, pushing the boundaries of what technology can offer in our daily lives despite significant concerns. Proponents of this newfound path into the future are trying to break through the noise with demands for longevity, innovation and value.

Valiant's journey is different though. Their 30-year and 2,000+ character shared universe is already in films, games and publishing. Now, insiders are expressing their enthusiasm and support for how Valiant has authentically entered the NFT space with a community-first approach, and the results speak for themselves.

One fan on the Valiant Discord said, "I love the characters of the Valiant Universe and can't wait to see all of them in the Metaverse." Another fan stated, "The value with six character NFT drops in the first season plus more to come is too good to pass up on."

Valiant is taking NFTs in an innovative direction featuring a premium price of .3 ETH which includes six season one NFT character drops beginning with PUNK MAMBO. These will culminate in a revolutionary play-to-earn game, and fans are uniting around the visionary plan with remarkable excitement.

A Season One Genesis Mint Pass holder on the Valiant Discord said that, "No other NFT project can deliver what Valiant can. They have the legacy and the roadmap to back it up." Not every fan was able to buy this limited debut NFT drop, however. One fan took to Twitter to say, "I tried to buy a Mint Pass but they just sold out too quick. I'm all in for Punk Mambo next!"

With such passionate support from so many fans, the success of this launch as well as the anticipation for the future is why we are keeping a close eye on Valiant as an industry leader.

The sold out release featuring such a high-wallet distribution from an established company with a visionary roadmap, and a strong jump in valuation, makes this project high on every collector's watchlist.

