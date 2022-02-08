DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in February
NEW YORK, February 8, 2022 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in February:
- February 16-18: SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 17, at 12:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- February 16-19: 17th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organization). Evelyn Peelen, Ph.D., Senior Manager Translational Pharmacology at Immunic, will present preclinical data on the potent anti-inflammatory activity of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), the company's selective oral DHODH inhibitor, at this virtual conference. The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.
- Abstract Number: EC22-1109
- Poster Number: P064
- Title: IMU-838, a Small Molecule DHODH Inhibitor in Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Ulcerative Colitis, Shows Potent Anti-inflammatory Activity in Cell-Culture-Based and In Vivo Systems
- Session Title: Virtual Poster Exhibition - Basic Science / ePosters
- February 23-25: Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview on Wednesday, February 23, at 11:30 am ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available during the conference by requesting access directly from Aegis, and the slide presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.
