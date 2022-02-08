Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Announces Further High Grade Results from Bralorne East and the Pioneer Blocks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce further high grade results from multiple drill holes highlighted by 22.41 g/t Au over 1.50 metres (SB-2021-094) and 10.39 g/t Au over 2.70 metres (SB-2021-092) on the 77 and 51BFW veins respectively at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.

Key Points:

The holes in this release are located within the Bralorne East and Pioneer blocks. Principal targets were the 77, 51BFW and Main veins.

Hole SB-2021-094 intercepted the 77 vein close to surface which graded 22.41 g/t Au over 1.50 metres increasing the total number of intercepts on the 77 vein to 47.

increasing the total number of intercepts on the 77 vein to 47. Hole SB-2021-099 and 099A both intersected high grade gold on the Main vein highlighted by 14.57 g/t Au over 1.45 metres within 4.60 g/t Au over 5.10 metres and 12.34 g/t Au over 1.15 metres respectively increasing total intercepts on the Main vein to 30.

and respectively increasing total intercepts on the Main vein to 30. SB-2021-092 intersected the 51BFW vein highlighted by 10.39 g/t Au over 2.70 metres increasing the total intercepts on the 51BFW vein to 18.

increasing the total intercepts on the 51BFW vein to 18. Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 278 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.35 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.87 metres.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "As we receive the final assays from the 2021 resource drill campaign, we continue to deliver high grade intersects that are consistent with what we expect from historical averages. It is this consistency and grade continuity that sets the Bralorne Gold Project apart."

Seven diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 111,017 metres (218 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project in February 2020. Currently there are 2,578 samples at the assay laboratory which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2021-092 Hole Description

Partial preliminary results received

Located in the Bralorne East block and intersected dioritic intrusive

51 BFW vein intersected from 305.70 to 308.40 m with visible gold

220 vein intersected from 316.35 to 319.50 m

SB-2021-093 Hole Description

Complete preliminary results received

Located in the Pioneer block and intersected granitic intrusive

52 vein intersected 304.32 to 305.46m with visible gold

New vein intersected from 521.80 to 523.50 m

SB-2021-094 Hole Description

Partial preliminary results received

Located within the Pioneer block and intersected volcanics and granitic intrusive

77 vein intersected from 132.95 to 134.45 m with visible gold

E vein intersected from 299.00 to 300.00 m

J vein intersected from 549.40 to 551.40 m

SB-2021-099 Hole Description

Complete preliminary results received

Located within the Pioneer block and intersected volcanics

Main Splay intersected from 147.45 to 148.00 m

SB-2021-099A Hole Description

Complete preliminary results have been received

Located within the Pioneer block and intersected volcanics

New vein intersected from 110.50 to 112.00 m

Main vein intersected from 147.35 to 148.50 m

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos. All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2021-092, 93, 94, 99 and 99A Diamond

Drill Hole

Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Zone Method

Reported SB-2021-092 305 305.7 0.7 0.74 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 305.7 306.55 0.85 15.10 51BFW Au-SCR24 SB-2021-092 306.55 307.15 0.6 4.77 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 307.15 307.75 0.6 15.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 307.75 308.4 0.65 4.62 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 308.4 309 0.6 2.70 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 309 309.5 0.5 1.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 309.5 310 0.5 0.71 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 310 310.5 0.5 2.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 310.5 311 0.5 1.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 311 311.65 0.65 6.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 311.65 312.8 1.15 5.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 312.8 313.5 0.7 3.71 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 313.5 314.15 0.65 3.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 314.15 315.5 1.35 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 315.5 316.35 0.85 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 316.35 317 0.65 3.39 220 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 317 317.6 0.6 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 317.6 318.1 0.5 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 318.1 318.85 0.75 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 318.85 319.5 0.65 7.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 319.5 320.5 1 0.15 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 320.5 321.55 1.05 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-092 321.55 322.05 0.5 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-093 304.32 304.9 0.58 15.10 52 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-093 304.9 305.46 0.56 7.70 52 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-093 521.3 521.8 0.5 0.19 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-093 521.8 522.6 0.8 0.94 Au-AA26 SB-2021-093 522.6 523.5 0.9 10.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 132.95 133.45 0.5 66.40 77 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 133.45 133.95 0.5 0.55 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 133.95 134.45 0.5 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 299 299.5 0.5 6.72 E Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 299.5 300 0.5 4.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 300 301 1 0.10 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 301 301.9 0.9 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 301.9 302.4 0.5 0.51 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-094 302.4 302.9 0.5 7.08 E Vein Splay Au-SCR24 SB-2021-094 543.4 544.4 1 0.14 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 544.4 545.4 1 0.63 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 545.4 546.4 1 0.58 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 546.4 547.4 1 0.36 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 547.4 548.4 1 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 548.4 549.4 1 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 549.4 550.4 1 8.02 J Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 550.4 551.4 1 0.31 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 575.4 576 0.6 0.37 Au-AA26 SB-2021-094 576 576.5 0.5 8.02 J Vein Splay Au-AA26 SB-2021-099 143.8 144.55 0.75 0.45 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-099 144.55 146 1.45 0.26 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-099 146 147.45 1.45 1.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-099 147.45 148 0.55 34.80 Main Splay Au-SCR24 SB-2021-099 148 148.9 0.9 2.21 Halo Au-SCR24 SB-2021-099 148.9 152.35 3.35 0.00 Void - Workings No Sample SB-2021-099A 137.75 139 1.25 0.67 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 139 140.5 1.5 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 140.5 142 1.5 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 142 143.5 1.5 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 143.5 145 1.5 0.55 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 145 146.5 1.5 0.73 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 146.5 147.35 0.85 0.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 147.35 148 0.65 4.29 Main Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 148 148.5 0.5 22.80 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 148.5 152.85 4.35 0.00 Void - Workings No Sample SB-2021-099A 152.85 153.35 0.5 0.54 Halo Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 153.35 154 0.65 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-099A 154 155 1 0.28 Au-AA26 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-092 has collar orientation of Azimuth 169; Dip -56. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-093 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 179; Dip -51.5. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-094 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 192; Dip -56. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-099 and 99A have a collar orientation of Azimuth 205; Dip -46 and-43 respectively. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

