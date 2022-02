Tempus Resources Ltd: Elizabeth Gold - More High-Grade Gold in Blue Vein Assays

HIGHLIGHTS

5 drill-hole assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project include 2 holes with high-grade gold intersections from the Blue Vein

Drill holes EZ-21-26 and EZ-21-27 establish additional strike length to high-grade zone developing at the Blue Vein: EZ-21-26 intersections: 9.13g/t gold over 1.25 metres from 121.45 metres, including 45.1g/t gold over 0.25 metres from 121.45 metres EZ-21-27 intersections: 14.3g/t gold over 1.40 metres from 152.20 metres, including 19.2g/t gold over 1.00 metres from 152.20 metres

Since its discovery in September 2021, the Blue Vein has developed a high-grade mineralised zone now extending over 80 metres of strike - three drill-holes establishing the zone include 'bonanza' (>1oz/t) intersections

Further development of the Blue Vein high-grade zone, which remains open in multiple directions, will be a priority for additional drilling at the Elizabeth Gold Project

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the final assay results from drilling completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project during 2021. The drill holes released in this announcement are EZ-21-20, EZ21-21, EZ -21-26, EZ-21-27 and EZ-21-28. Drill collar information can be seen in Appendix 1, Table 1.

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "These results from late-2021 drilling at Elizabeth Gold Project continue to extend the scope of the high-grade mineralised zone of the Blue Vein. We now have a strike length of over 80 metres, established with multiple bonanza grade results. The 2022 exploration drilling program at Elizabeth will focus further expansion of the Blue Vein along strike and down dip."

Elizabeth Gold Project - Phase 1 Drilling Program

The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne - Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold project with mineralisation presenting itself in vein sets which range in true width from 0.5 m to 6.5 metres. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne-Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km south), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over a period of more than 70 years (from approximately 1900 to 1971).

A total of 28 drill diamond core drill holes (approximately 7,820 metres) were completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project in 2021. Combined with drilling completed in 2020, Tempus has now completed 39 drill holes (approximately 9,826 metres) in total on the Elizabeth Gold Project.

The overall exploration drilling strategy for the Elizabeth Project is focused on increasing the size and confidence level of the historic inferred resource of approximately 206,139 ounces of contained gold (522,843 tonnes @ 12.26 g/t gold - SRK 2009). Apart from a few infill drill holes intended to convert inferred resources to the indicated category, the majority of the drill holes completed by Tempus to intersect the gold vein structures are outside of the 2009 resource block model.

Blue Vein Drilling

The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, near vertical in dip, and parallel,

to the SW Vein (See Figure 1). This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 7 drill-holes

(EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-19, EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26, EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial

strike length of 380 metres (see Figure 3). The Blue Vein

structure has been intercepted to approximately 100 metres depth and remains open along strike and

down dip. (See Figure 1, Figure 3)

The two drill holes released in this announcement (EZ-21-26 and EZ-21-27) intersected the Blue Vein approximately 40 metres to the SW of the Blue Vein discovery hole, EZ-21-12.

Drill hole EZ-21-26 intersected 9.13 g/t gold over 1.25 metres from 121.45 metres, including 45.1 g/t gold over 0.25 metres from 121.45 metres.

Drill hole EZ-21-27 intersected 14.3 g/t gold over 1.40 metres from 152.20 metres, including 19.2 g/t gold over 1.00 metres from 152.20 metres.

These latest results from the Blue Vein are in addition to:

The Blue Vein discovery drill hole EZ-21-12 with an intersection of visible gold returning 33.7 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres (announced 27 September 2021).

Drill hole EZ-21-25 with an intersection of quartz veining that assayed 13.4 g/t gold over 2.70 metres from 111.0 metres including 71.3 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from 111.50 metres.

The strike distance of high-grade results from the Blue Vein between drill-holes EZ-21-27 and EZ-21-25 is approximately 80 metres and encompasses the discovery hole EZ-21-12 and EZ-21-26 (See Figure 3). Assay grades for these for holes range from 9.13 g/t gold to 71.3 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.50 m to 2.70 metres. These results show the continuity of the high grades within the Blue Vein over a strike distance of more than 80 metres. The Blue Vein structure has been identified over a total strike length of 380 metres.

Drilling in 2022 will focus on expanding the identified gold mineralisation of the Blue Vein along strike and at depth.

SW Vein Drilling

The final 2021 drill holes reported in the SW Vein are from EZ2-21-20, EZ2-21-22, and EZ2-21-23. The later two holes are step outs from the northern ore-shoot and were successful in intersecting the SW Vein in a previously undrilled zone of the SW Vein and extending mineralization by approximately 80m along strike to the northeast.

EZ-21-23 intersected a 4.10 m quartz vein zone at 1.83 g/t gold from 145.00 m with an intersection of 4.98 g/t gold over 0.70m from 147.50m.

EZ-21-20 was a 200m step out to the southwest of previous Tempus drilling and did not intersect any significant gold values.

Drilling of the SW Vein is showing a consistent structure. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any of the historic drilling completed on the project. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, as does the alteration and associated mineralization as identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein. This mineralization at depth is consistent with typical Mesothermal/Orogenic gold deposits, such as the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold mine 30km to the south of Elizabeth and is confirmed with the ICP-OES assay analysis which indicates elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury when intersecting the SW Vein at depth.

Of interest is a distinctively different set of veining at Elizabeth that is anomalous in silver, lead and bismuth. This vein set tends to be more of a brecciated zone that is consistently intersected in nearly every hole on the project. These vein sets have been overlooked in the past as they are low in gold grades at high elevations however, they may represent shallow mineralization of a separate mineralizing event at Elizabeth.

Significant intersections from the SW Vein include:

EZ-21-04 - 31.2 g/t gold over 4.00m from 122.00m, including; 52.1 g/t gold over 1.50m from 123.00m, and including; 72.0 g/t gold over 0.50m from 124.00m

EZ-20-06 - 61.3 g/t gold over 5.0m at from 116.5m, including 186.0 g/t gold over 1.5m from 118.0m

EZ-20-10: 28.1 g/t gold over 3.2m from 184.0m, including 178.0 g/t gold over 0.5m from 184.5



Other Target Veins

Drill hole EZ-21-21 was an exploration hole which followed up on quartz veining identified from 2003 trenching in the Ella Zone. This is the first drill hole in this target and results are very encouraging. Assay results returned up to 1.03 g/t gold over 2.00m from 184.00 m within a 4.0m veining zone. The geochemistry supports a mesothermal style mineralized vein with assay results retuning highly anomalous arsenic and antimony. Tempus technical staff will continue to review these results.

The Elizabeth project is a multi-vein epithermal/orogenic system with historic 'bonanza' grade intercepts in drill core and surface trenching.

Historic trenching at Elizabeth on the West Vein (above the West Vein underground drift) in 2003 returned 55.1 g/t gold over a strike length of 20.00m and 14.2 g/t gold over a strike length of 20.00m and from the Main vein (above the Main Vein underground drift). Historic 2003 trenching also exposed anomalous quartz vein mineralization in the Ella Vein zone where Tempus targeted with EZ-21-21. Historic trenching results are historic in nature and are not compliant with NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon. Historic results are used only as a reference.

The West, Main, Ella veins are largely under explored and no drilling has been conducted to the southern extension. Drill hole EZ-21-05 intersected the West Vein at 554.85m downhole depth with mesothermal type mineralization and anomalous gold. EZ-21-05 was a sizable ~450m step out to the SW, along strike from any previous drilling on the West Vein.

Tempus completed a high-resolution airborne geophysics survey in 2021 (see announcement on August 13th, 2021). Which interpreted the Blue Creek Porphyry intrusion, which hosts the high-grade gold mineralisation at Elizabeth, likely covers an area >4x its previously known extent. This is a significant outcome for Tempus as it greatly expands the area of exploration with a higher probability of discovering new mineralized quartz veins.

Tempus will continue to evaluate the potential on these veins with drill testing in 2022.

Figure 1 - The Elizabeth Project - Phase 1 Drilling

Figure 2 - Elizabeth Project - SW Vein Phase 1 Drilling

Figure 3 - Elizabeth Project - Blue Vein Intersections

Figure 4 - Elizabeth Project Cross Section

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Elizabeth-Blackdome Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth-Blackdome that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed on Page 27 under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 dated November 15, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table

UTM UTM Hole ID Target Easting (NAD83 Northing (NAD83 Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Z10) Z10) EZ-21-01 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 105 121 -52 EZ-21-02 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 132 146 -55 EZ-21-03 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 111 158 -47 EZ-21-04 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 135 168 -58 EZ-21-05 SW Vein 531078 5653776 2400 561 123 -48 EZ-21-06 SW Vein 531078 5653776 2400 255 110 -55 EZ-21-07 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 126 115 -75 EZ-21-07b SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 186 115 -75 EZ-21-08 SW Vein 531195 5653839 2427 231 115 -68 EZ-21-09 SW Vein 531200 5654020 2330 360 120 -48 EZ-21-10 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 354 127 -50 EZ-21-11 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 381 136 -50 EZ-21-12 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 375 125 -45 EZ-21-13 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 261 94 -45 EZ-21-14 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 261 108 -55 EZ-21-15 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 330 100 -55 EZ-21-16 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 330 83 -48.5 EZ-21-17 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 414 98 -63 EZ-21-18 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 351 128.5 -63 EZ-21-19 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 417 129 -58 EZ-21-20 SW Vein 530849 5653432 2260 300 129 -45 EZ-21-21 East Veins 531695 5653463 2120 357 90 -45 EZ-21-22 SW Vein 531195 5653839 2427 188 75 -45 EZ-21-23 SW Vein 531695 5653463 2120 165 91 -45 EZ-21-24 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 219 84 -54 EZ-21-25 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 201 105 -58 EZ-21-26 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 198 95 -45 EZ-21-27 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 195 150 -60 EZ-21-28 No.9 Vein 530953 5653772 2390 321 300 -55

Table 2: Significant Interval Table

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Gold Grade MET Screen Grade Vein EZ-21-01 94.00 96.60 2.60 2.21 4.60 5.12 SW Vein and 83.50 84.00 0.50 0.43 20.50 pending SW Vein EZ-21-02 102.40 109.00 6.60 5.61 8.40 pending SW Vein including 105.40 106.50 1.10 0.93 46.30 pending SW Vein EZ-21-03 88.60 95.00 6.40 5.44 7.22 pending SW Vein including 89.30 91.90 2.60 2.21 11.80 pending SW Vein and 90.00 91.30 1.30 1.11 19.80 pending SW Vein and 34.70 35.20 0.50 0.43 3.15 pending SW Vein EZ-21-04 122.00 126.00 4.00 3.40 31.20 34.40 SW Vein including 123.00 124.50 1.50 1.28 52.10 68.30 SW Vein including 124.00 124.50 0.50 0.43 72.00 87.30 SW Vein EZ-21-05 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.85 1.38 Not Preformed 7 Vein 217.55 218.25 0.70 0.59 1.74 1.67 SW Vein and 256.00 256.50 0.50 0.43 1.03 0.89 SW Vein and 554.85 555.35 0.50 0.43 0.24 Not Preformed West Vein EZ-21-06 134.50 136.00 1.50 1.28 1.10 1.71 7 Vein and 245.00 246.00 1.00 0.85 2.05 2.45 SW Vein EZ-21-07 Hole lost EZ-21-07B 40.10 41.10 1.00 0.85 4.88 Not Preformed 7 Vein and 51.50 52.20 0.70 0.60 9.06 Not Preformed 7 Vein and 160.00 165.75 5.75 4.89 0.53 0.70 SW Vein EZ-21-08 196.25 202.40 6.15 5.23 0.65 0.66 SW Vein and 226.60 227.10 0.50 0.43 1.54 1.85 SW Vein EZ-21-09 58.60 59.10 0.50 0.43 0.31 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 270.90 272.90 2.00 1.70 2.56 Not Preformed SW Vein and 355.88 357.00 1.12 0.95 0.85 Not Preformed SW Vein EZ-21-10 223.00 223.50 0.50 0.43 4.04 Not Preformed 7 Vein and 347.70 349.20 1.50 1.28 0.22 0.21 SW Vein EZ-21-11 326.90 327.40 0.50 0.43 0.55 0.44 SW Vein EZ-21-12 117.80 118.80 1.00 0.85 47.6 33.7 Blue Vein and 130.70 131.20 0.50 0.43 26.4 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 163.90 164.40 0.50 0.43 5.50 8.41 Blue Vein and 344.90 347.00 2.10 1.79 0.78 1.22 SW Vein EZ-21-13 230.70 232.60 1.90 1.62 0.76 0.71 SW Vein Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Gold Grade MET Screen Grade Vein EZ-21-14 224.00 224.90 0.90 0.77 1.63 1.15 SW Vein EZ-21-15 318.40 320.80 2.40 2.04 0.31 Not Preformed SW Vein including 320.30 320.80 0.50 0.43 1.14 Not Preformed SW Vein EZ-21-16 305.00 306.90 1.90 1.61 0.55 Not Preformed SW Vein EZ-21-17 171.00 171.50 0.50 0.43 0.14 0.57 Vein and 204.00 204.60 0.60 0.51 0.53 Not Preformed vein and 254.60 256.85 2.25 1.91 1.40 1.58 7 Vein and 350.13 350.75 0.62 0.53 1.01 Not Preformed SW Vein and 379.47 382.00 2.53 2.15 0.63 0.64 SW Vein EZ-21-18 299.50 299.90 0.40 0.34 1.53 Not Preformed SW Vein EZ-21-19 127.50 128.00 0.50 0.43 4.52 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 129.00 130.50 1.50 1.28 4.25 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 167.80 168.70 0.90 0.76 4.50 6.14 Blue Vein and 351.80 354.90 3.10 2.63 0.34 Not Preformed SW Vein EZ-21-20 NSI** EZ-21-21 184.00 186.00 2.00 1.70 1.03 Not Preformed unknown and 263.45 264.30 0.85 0.72 1.34 Not Preformed unknown EZ-21-22 175.55 176.70 1.15 0.98 1.60 2.50 SW Vein EZ-21-23 145.00 149.10 4.10 3.48 1.11 1.83 SW Vein including 147.50 148.20 0.70 0.59 1.08 4.98 SW Vein EZ-21-24 139.80 141.00 1.20 1.02 0.58 0.58 Blue Vein and 181.70 182.65 0.95 0.81 0.85 0.84 Blue Vein EZ-21-25 111.00 113.70 2.70 2.30 13.4 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 111.50 112.00 0.50 0.43 71.3 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-21-26 121.45 122.70 1.25 1.06 9.13 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 121.45 121.70 0.25 0.21 45.1 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 159.06 160.25 1.19 1.01 1.35 1.45 Blue Vein EZ-21-27 152.20 153.60 1.40 1.19 12.1 14.31 Blue Vein including 152.20 153.20 1.00 0.85 16.3 19.19 Blue Vein and 157.00 157.40 0.40 0.34 1.27 1.28 Blue Vein EZ-21-28 245.60 246.85 1.25 1.06 0.67 Not Preformed No.9 Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.

**no significant intervals

Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project

Section 1: SamplingTechniques and Data

(Criteria in this sectionapply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and qualityof sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gammasondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).These examples shouldnot be taken as limiting the broad meaningof sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensuresample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systemsused.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Materialto the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple(eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types(eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. HQ (63.5 mm) sized diamondcore using standardequipment.

Mineralised and potentially mineralised zones, comprising veins, breccias, and alteration zoneswere sampled.

Samples were half core.

Typical core samples are 1m in length.

Core samples sent to the lab will be crushedand pulverized to 85% passing75 microns. A 50g pulp will be fire assayedfor gold and multi-element ICP.Samples over 10 g/t gold will be reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reversecirculation, open-hole hammer,rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standardtube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whethercore is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Diamond Drilling from surface (HQ size) Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise samplerecovery and ensurerepresentative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between samplerecovery and grade and whethersample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Detailed calculation of recovery was recorded, withmost holes achieving over95%

No relationship has yet been noted between recovery and grade and no sample bias was noted to have occurred.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging Whether core and chip sampleshave been geologically and geotechnically loggedto a level of detailto support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

Thetotal length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged. Detailed geological and geotechnical loggingwas completed for each hole.

Allcore has been photographed.

Complete holes were logged. Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whethercut or sawn and whetherquarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whetherriffled, tube sampled,rotary split, etc and whethersampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, qualityand appropriateness of the samplepreparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance resultsfor field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grainsize of the material being sampled. Half core was sampled, using a core saw.

Duplicate samplesof new and historical core are Quarter core or half core where not previously sampled

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.

It is expected that bulk sampling will be utilisedas the projectadvances, to more accurately determine grade. Quality of assay data andlaboratory tests The nature, qualityand appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whetherthe technique is considered partialor total.

For geophysical tools,spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, readingtimes, calibrations factorsapplied andtheir derivation, etc.

Nature of qualitycontrol procedures adopted(eg standards, blanks,duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whetheracceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Core samplesthat have been sent to the lab for analysis include control samples(standards, blanks and prep duplicates) inserted at a minimum rate of 1:5 samples.

In addition to the minimumrate of inserted control samples, a standard or a blank is inserted following a zoneof mineralization or visible gold

Further duplicate samples were analysedto assess variability Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative companypersonnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Re-assaying of selectedintervals of historiccore have been sent for analysis.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Location of data points Accuracy and qualityof surveys used to locatedrill holes (collarand down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in MineralResource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All sampling points were surveyed using a hand held GPS.

UTMgrid NAD83 Zone 10.

A more accurate surveypickup will be completed at the end of the program, to ensure data is appropriate for geological modelling and Resource Estimation.

Down hole surveys have been completed on all holes. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserveestimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Most drilling is targeting verification and extension of known mineralisation.

It is expectedthat the data will be utilised in a preparation of a MineralResource statement.

Additional drilling is exploration beneathgeochemical anomalies, and would requirefurther delineation drilling to be incorporated in a MineralResource. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering thedeposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias,this should be assessed and reported if material. In general, the aim was to drill perpendicular to the mineralised structures, to gain an estimate of the true thickness of the mineralised structures.

At several locations, a series (fan) of holes was drilled to help confirm the orientation of the mineralised structures and to keep land disturbance to a minimum. Sample s Security The measures takento ensure samplesecurity. Samples from Elizabeth were delivered to the laboratory by a commercial transport service. Audits or Reviews The resultsof any auditsor reviews of sampling techniques and data. An independent geological consultant has recently visited the site as part of preparing an updated NI43-101Technical Report for the Project.

Section 2: Reportingof Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement andland tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issueswith third partiessuch as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, nativetitle interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenureheld at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Blackdome-Elizabeth Projectis comprised of 73 contiguous mineral claims underlain by 14 Crown granted mineral claims and two mining leases.

The Property is located in the Clintonand Lillooet MiningDivisions approximately 230 km NNE of Vancouver

Tempus has exercised the option to acquire the Elizabeth Gold Project and has completed an addendum to the original Elizabeth Option Agreement (refer to ASX announcement 15 December 2020) A net smelterroyalty of 3% NSR (1% purchasable) appliesto several claimson the Elizabeth Property.

No royalties applyto the Blackdome Property or Elizabeth Regional Properties.

There are currently no known impediments to developing a project in this area, and all tenure is in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. In the 1940s, placergold was discovered in Fairless Creek west of Blackdome Summit.Prospecting by Lawrence Frenier shortly afterward led to the discovery of gold-bearing quartzveins on the southwest slopeof the mountain that resulted in the stakingof mining claimsin 1947. EmpireValley Gold Mines Ltd and Silver Standard Resources drove two adits and completed basicsurface work during the 1950s.

The Blackdome area was not worked again until 1977 when Barrier Reef Resources Ltd. re-staked the area and performed surfacework in additionto underground development. The Blackdome Mining Corp. was formed in 1978 and performed extensive surface and underground work with variousjoint venture partnersthat resulted in a positive feasibility study. A 200 ton/daymill, camp facilities and tailings pond were constructed and mining operations officially commenced in 1986. The mine ceased operations in 1991, havingproduced 225,000 oz of Au and 547,000oz of Ag from 338,000tons of ore (Godardet al., 2010)

After a period of inactivity, Claimstaker Resources Ltd. tookover the project, reopening the mine in late 1998.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mining operations lastedsix months and ended in May of 1999. During this period, 6,547 oz of Au and 17,300 oz of Ag were producedfrom 21,268 tons of ore. Further exploration programs were continued by Claimstaker over the following years and a Japanese joint venture partnerwas brought onboardthat prompted a name changeto J-Pacific Gold Inc. This partnership was terminated by 2010, resulting in another name change to Sona Resources Corp. Gold-bearing quartz veins were discovered near Blue Creek in 1934, and in 1940-1941 the Elizabeth No. 1-4 claims were staked.

Bralorne Mines Ltd. optioned the property in 1941 and during the period 1948-1949, explored the presently- named Main and West Veins by about 700 metresof cross-cutting and drifting, as well as about 110 metres of raises.

After acquiring the Elizabeth Gold Project in 2002, J- Pacific (now Sona) has conducted a series of exploration programs that included diamonddrilling 66 holes totalling 8962.8 metres (up until 2009) Other exploration work by Sona at the Elizabeth Gold Project has included two soil grid, stream sediment sampling, geological mappingand sampling, underground rehabilitation, structural mapping and airborne photography and topographic base map generation. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and styleof mineralisation. The Blackdome property is situatedin a region underlain by rocks of Triassic to Tertiary age. Sedimentary and igneous rocks of the Triassic Pavilion Group occurring along the FraserRiver represent the oldest rocks in the region. A large, Triassic age, ultramafic complex(Shulaps Complex) was emplaced along the Yalakomfault; a regional scale structure locatedsome 30 kilometres south of the property. Sediments and volcanics of the Cretaceous Jackass Mountain Groupand Spences Bridge/Kingsvale Formations overlie the Triassic assemblages. Some of these rocks occur severalkilometres south of Blackdome.

Overlying the Cretaceous rocks are volcanics and minor sediments of Eocene age.These rocks underlie much of Blackdome and are correlated with the KamloopsGroup seen in the Ashcroft and Nicola regions.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Geochemical studies (Vivian,1988) have shownthese rocks to be derivedfrom a "calc-alkaline" magma in a volcanicarc type tectonicsetting. Eocene age granitic intrusions at Poison Mountain some 22 kilometres southwest of Blackdome are host to a gold bearing porphyry copper/molybdenum deposit. It is speculated that this or related intrusions could reflect the source magmas of the volcanic rocks seen at Blackdome. There is some documented evidenceof young graniticrocks several kilometres south of the mine near Lone Cabin Creek. The youngest rocks present are Oligocene to Miocene basalts of the Chilcotin Group. These are exposed on the uppermost slopes of Blackdome Mountain and Red Mountain to the south. Transecting the property in a NE-SWstrike direction are a seriesof faults that range from vertical to moderately westerly dipping. These faultsare the principal host structures for Au- Ag mineralisation. The faults anastomose, and form sygmoidal loops.

The area in which the Elizabeth Gold Project is situated is underlain by Late Paleozoic to Mesozoic rock assemblages that are juxtaposed across a complexsystem of faultsmainly of Cretaceous and Tertiary age. These Paleozoic to Mesozoic-age rocks are intrudedby Cretaceous and Tertiary-age stocksand dykes of mainly felsicto intermediate composition, and are locallyoverlain by Paleogene volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The Elizabeth Gold Project is partly underlain by ultramafic rocksof the Shulaps Ultramafic Complex,which include harzburgite, serpentinite and theiralteration product listwanite.

The gold mineralisation found on the Elizabeth Gold Project presentcharacteristics typical of epigenetic mesothermal gold deposits. The auriferous quartz vein mineralisation is analogous to that foundin the Bralorne- Pioneer deposits. Gold mineralisation is hosted by a seriesof northeast trending, steeply northwest dippingveins that crosscut the Blue Creek porphyry intrusion. The Main and West vein systems displaymesothermal textures, including ribboned-laminated veins and comprehensive wall rock breccias. Vein formation and gold mineralisation were associated with extensional- brittle faulting believed to be contemporaneous with mid- Eocene extensional faulting along the Marshall Creek,Mission Ridge and Quartz Mountain faults.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level- elevation abovesea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole lengthand interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basisthat the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detractfrom the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearlyexplain why this isthe case. Refer to Appendix 1 for drillhole collar information Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/orminimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades)and cut-off gradesare usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengthsof high grade results and longer lengthsof low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation shouldbe stated and some typicalexamples of such aggregations shouldbe shown in detail.

Theassumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Intervals reported usingseveral samples are calculated using a weighted average.

Calculated intervals usinga weighted averagedid not use a top cut on high-grade samples.High-grade samples are reported as 'including'

Calculated weighted averageintervals are continuous intervals of a mineralized zone and do not includeunsampled intervals or unmineralized intervals. Relationship between mineralisation widthsand intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known,its nature shouldbe reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengthsare reported, thereshould be a clear statement to this effect(eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). In general, drilling is designed to intersect the mineralized zone at a normal angle,but this is not always possible.

For the reported intervals, true widthsare reported where mineralized core was intactand possible to measure the orientation. Otherwise the true widthis left blank Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts shouldbe included for any significant discovery being reportedThese should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to maps withinannouncement for drillhole locations.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widthsshould be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Where broaderlow-grade intervals are reported the high-grade intercepts are reported as 'including' within the reported interval Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, shouldbe reported including (but not limitedto): geological observations; geophysical survey results;geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Tempus recently completed an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over the Elizabeth Gold Project (refer to ASX announcement 02 August 2021) by completing 97 lines for a total of 735 line-kilometres. Flight lines are oriented east-west with north-south tie lines and spaced 200 metres across the entire 115km2 Elizabeth property. Line spacing of 100 metres was flown over the Elizabeth Main and Elizabeth East Zones.

The airborne magnetic survey data was reviewed and interpreted by Insight Geophysics Inc. using 3D magnetization vector inversion (MVI) modelling.

The geophysical surveys identified the Blue Creek Porphyry, which is the known host of the high-grade Elizabeth gold-quartz veins, as a relative magnetic low anomaly within the Shulaps Ultramafic Complex. From this correlation of geology and geophysics it was determined that the Blue Creek Porphyry, originally explored / mapped to approximately 1.1km2 in size, is likely much larger. The airborne magnetic survey and MVI 3D modelling interpret the Blue Creek Porphyry to be at least four-times the size at approximately 4.5km2.

This interpretation of the Blue Creek Porphyry is also extensive at depth extending to at least 2km deep Further work The nature and scale of planned furtherwork (eg testsfor lateral extensions or depth extensions or large- scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drillingareas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Tempus plans to updatehistorical NI43-101 foreignresource estimates to current NI43-101 and JORC 2012 standards

Tempus is also seekingto expand the scale of the mineralisation at the projectthrough further exploration.

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687717/Elizabeth-Gold--More-High-Grade-Gold-in-Blue-Vein-Assays