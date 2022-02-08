Tempus Resources Ltd: Elizabeth Gold - More High-Grade Gold in Blue Vein Assays

HIGHLIGHTS
- 5 drill-hole assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project include 2 holes with high-grade gold intersections from the Blue Vein
- Drill holes EZ-21-26 and EZ-21-27 establish additional strike length to high-grade zone developing at the Blue Vein:
- EZ-21-26 intersections:
- 9.13g/t gold over 1.25 metres from 121.45 metres, including
- 45.1g/t gold over 0.25 metres from 121.45 metres
- EZ-21-27 intersections:
- 14.3g/t gold over 1.40 metres from 152.20 metres, including
- 19.2g/t gold over 1.00 metres from 152.20 metres
- EZ-21-26 intersections:
- Since its discovery in September 2021, the Blue Vein has developed a high-grade mineralised zone now extending over 80 metres of strike - three drill-holes establishing the zone include 'bonanza' (>1oz/t) intersections
- Further development of the Blue Vein high-grade zone, which remains open in multiple directions, will be a priority for additional drilling at the Elizabeth Gold Project
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the final assay results from drilling completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project during 2021. The drill holes released in this announcement are EZ-21-20, EZ21-21, EZ -21-26, EZ-21-27 and EZ-21-28. Drill collar information can be seen in Appendix 1, Table 1.
Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "These results from late-2021 drilling at Elizabeth Gold Project continue to extend the scope of the high-grade mineralised zone of the Blue Vein. We now have a strike length of over 80 metres, established with multiple bonanza grade results. The 2022 exploration drilling program at Elizabeth will focus further expansion of the Blue Vein along strike and down dip."
Elizabeth Gold Project - Phase 1 Drilling Program
The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne - Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold project with mineralisation presenting itself in vein sets which range in true width from 0.5 m to 6.5 metres. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne-Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km south), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over a period of more than 70 years (from approximately 1900 to 1971).
A total of 28 drill diamond core drill holes (approximately 7,820 metres) were completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project in 2021. Combined with drilling completed in 2020, Tempus has now completed 39 drill holes (approximately 9,826 metres) in total on the Elizabeth Gold Project.
The overall exploration drilling strategy for the Elizabeth Project is focused on increasing the size and confidence level of the historic inferred resource of approximately 206,139 ounces of contained gold (522,843 tonnes @ 12.26 g/t gold - SRK 2009). Apart from a few infill drill holes intended to convert inferred resources to the indicated category, the majority of the drill holes completed by Tempus to intersect the gold vein structures are outside of the 2009 resource block model.
Blue Vein Drilling
The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, near vertical in dip, and parallel,
to the SW Vein (See Figure 1). This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 7 drill-holes
(EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-19, EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26, EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial
strike length of 380 metres (see Figure 3). The Blue Vein
structure has been intercepted to approximately 100 metres depth and remains open along strike and
down dip. (See Figure 1, Figure 3)
The two drill holes released in this announcement (EZ-21-26 and EZ-21-27) intersected the Blue Vein approximately 40 metres to the SW of the Blue Vein discovery hole, EZ-21-12.
- Drill hole EZ-21-26 intersected 9.13 g/t gold over 1.25 metres from 121.45 metres, including 45.1 g/t gold over 0.25 metres from 121.45 metres.
- Drill hole EZ-21-27 intersected 14.3 g/t gold over 1.40 metres from 152.20 metres, including 19.2 g/t gold over 1.00 metres from 152.20 metres.
These latest results from the Blue Vein are in addition to:
The Blue Vein discovery drill hole EZ-21-12 with an intersection of visible gold returning 33.7 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres (announced 27 September 2021).
Drill hole EZ-21-25 with an intersection of quartz veining that assayed 13.4 g/t gold over 2.70 metres from 111.0 metres including 71.3 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from 111.50 metres.
The strike distance of high-grade results from the Blue Vein between drill-holes EZ-21-27 and EZ-21-25 is approximately 80 metres and encompasses the discovery hole EZ-21-12 and EZ-21-26 (See Figure 3). Assay grades for these for holes range from 9.13 g/t gold to 71.3 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.50 m to 2.70 metres. These results show the continuity of the high grades within the Blue Vein over a strike distance of more than 80 metres. The Blue Vein structure has been identified over a total strike length of 380 metres.
Drilling in 2022 will focus on expanding the identified gold mineralisation of the Blue Vein along strike and at depth.
SW Vein Drilling
The final 2021 drill holes reported in the SW Vein are from EZ2-21-20, EZ2-21-22, and EZ2-21-23. The later two holes are step outs from the northern ore-shoot and were successful in intersecting the SW Vein in a previously undrilled zone of the SW Vein and extending mineralization by approximately 80m along strike to the northeast.
- EZ-21-23 intersected a 4.10 m quartz vein zone at 1.83 g/t gold from 145.00 m with an intersection of 4.98 g/t gold over 0.70m from 147.50m.
- EZ-21-20 was a 200m step out to the southwest of previous Tempus drilling and did not intersect any significant gold values.
Drilling of the SW Vein is showing a consistent structure. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any of the historic drilling completed on the project. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, as does the alteration and associated mineralization as identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein. This mineralization at depth is consistent with typical Mesothermal/Orogenic gold deposits, such as the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold mine 30km to the south of Elizabeth and is confirmed with the ICP-OES assay analysis which indicates elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury when intersecting the SW Vein at depth.
Of interest is a distinctively different set of veining at Elizabeth that is anomalous in silver, lead and bismuth. This vein set tends to be more of a brecciated zone that is consistently intersected in nearly every hole on the project. These vein sets have been overlooked in the past as they are low in gold grades at high elevations however, they may represent shallow mineralization of a separate mineralizing event at Elizabeth.
Significant intersections from the SW Vein include:
- EZ-21-04 - 31.2 g/t gold over 4.00m from 122.00m, including;
- 52.1 g/t gold over 1.50m from 123.00m, and including;
- 72.0 g/t gold over 0.50m from 124.00m
- EZ-20-06 - 61.3 g/t gold over 5.0m at from 116.5m, including
- 186.0 g/t gold over 1.5m from 118.0m
- EZ-20-10: 28.1 g/t gold over 3.2m from 184.0m, including
- 178.0 g/t gold over 0.5m from 184.5
Other Target Veins
Drill hole EZ-21-21 was an exploration hole which followed up on quartz veining identified from 2003 trenching in the Ella Zone. This is the first drill hole in this target and results are very encouraging. Assay results returned up to 1.03 g/t gold over 2.00m from 184.00 m within a 4.0m veining zone. The geochemistry supports a mesothermal style mineralized vein with assay results retuning highly anomalous arsenic and antimony. Tempus technical staff will continue to review these results.
The Elizabeth project is a multi-vein epithermal/orogenic system with historic 'bonanza' grade intercepts in drill core and surface trenching.
Historic trenching at Elizabeth on the West Vein (above the West Vein underground drift) in 2003 returned 55.1 g/t gold over a strike length of 20.00m and 14.2 g/t gold over a strike length of 20.00m and from the Main vein (above the Main Vein underground drift). Historic 2003 trenching also exposed anomalous quartz vein mineralization in the Ella Vein zone where Tempus targeted with EZ-21-21. Historic trenching results are historic in nature and are not compliant with NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon. Historic results are used only as a reference.
The West, Main, Ella veins are largely under explored and no drilling has been conducted to the southern extension. Drill hole EZ-21-05 intersected the West Vein at 554.85m downhole depth with mesothermal type mineralization and anomalous gold. EZ-21-05 was a sizable ~450m step out to the SW, along strike from any previous drilling on the West Vein.
Tempus completed a high-resolution airborne geophysics survey in 2021 (see announcement on August 13th, 2021). Which interpreted the Blue Creek Porphyry intrusion, which hosts the high-grade gold mineralisation at Elizabeth, likely covers an area >4x its previously known extent. This is a significant outcome for Tempus as it greatly expands the area of exploration with a higher probability of discovering new mineralized quartz veins.
Tempus will continue to evaluate the potential on these veins with drill testing in 2022.
Figure 1 - The Elizabeth Project - Phase 1 Drilling
Figure 2 - Elizabeth Project - SW Vein Phase 1 Drilling
Figure 3 - Elizabeth Project - Blue Vein Intersections
Figure 4 - Elizabeth Project Cross Section
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1
Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table
UTM
UTM
|Hole ID
Target
Easting (NAD83
Northing (NAD83
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Z10)
Z10)
|EZ-21-01
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
105
121
-52
|EZ-21-02
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
132
146
-55
|EZ-21-03
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
111
158
-47
|EZ-21-04
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
135
168
-58
|EZ-21-05
SW Vein
531078
5653776
2400
561
123
-48
|EZ-21-06
SW Vein
531078
5653776
2400
255
110
-55
|EZ-21-07
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
126
115
-75
|EZ-21-07b
SW Vein
531203
5653771
2400
186
115
-75
|EZ-21-08
SW Vein
531195
5653839
2427
231
115
-68
|EZ-21-09
SW Vein
531200
5654020
2330
360
120
-48
|EZ-21-10
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
354
127
-50
|EZ-21-11
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
381
136
-50
|EZ-21-12
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
375
125
-45
|EZ-21-13
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
261
94
-45
|EZ-21-14
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
261
108
-55
|EZ-21-15
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
330
100
-55
|EZ-21-16
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
330
83
-48.5
|EZ-21-17
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
414
98
-63
|EZ-21-18
SW Vein
530919
5653596
2300
351
128.5
-63
|EZ-21-19
SW Vein
530953
5653772
2390
417
129
-58
|EZ-21-20
SW Vein
530849
5653432
2260
300
129
-45
|EZ-21-21
East Veins
531695
5653463
2120
357
90
-45
|EZ-21-22
SW Vein
531195
5653839
2427
188
75
-45
|EZ-21-23
SW Vein
531695
5653463
2120
165
91
-45
|EZ-21-24
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
219
84
-54
|EZ-21-25
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
201
105
-58
|EZ-21-26
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
198
95
-45
|EZ-21-27
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2390
195
150
-60
|EZ-21-28
No.9 Vein
530953
5653772
2390
321
300
-55
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-21-01
94.00
96.60
2.60
2.21
4.60
5.12
SW Vein
and
83.50
84.00
0.50
0.43
20.50
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-02
102.40
109.00
6.60
5.61
8.40
pending
SW Vein
including
105.40
106.50
1.10
0.93
46.30
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-03
88.60
95.00
6.40
5.44
7.22
pending
SW Vein
including
89.30
91.90
2.60
2.21
11.80
pending
SW Vein
and
90.00
91.30
1.30
1.11
19.80
pending
SW Vein
and
34.70
35.20
0.50
0.43
3.15
pending
SW Vein
EZ-21-04
122.00
126.00
4.00
3.40
31.20
34.40
SW Vein
including
123.00
124.50
1.50
1.28
52.10
68.30
SW Vein
including
124.00
124.50
0.50
0.43
72.00
87.30
SW Vein
EZ-21-05
134.00
135.00
1.00
0.85
1.38
Not Preformed
7 Vein
217.55
218.25
0.70
0.59
1.74
1.67
SW Vein
and
256.00
256.50
0.50
0.43
1.03
0.89
SW Vein
and
554.85
555.35
0.50
0.43
0.24
Not Preformed
West Vein
EZ-21-06
134.50
136.00
1.50
1.28
1.10
1.71
7 Vein
and
245.00
246.00
1.00
0.85
2.05
2.45
SW Vein
EZ-21-07
Hole lost
EZ-21-07B
40.10
41.10
1.00
0.85
4.88
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
51.50
52.20
0.70
0.60
9.06
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
160.00
165.75
5.75
4.89
0.53
0.70
SW Vein
EZ-21-08
196.25
202.40
6.15
5.23
0.65
0.66
SW Vein
and
226.60
227.10
0.50
0.43
1.54
1.85
SW Vein
EZ-21-09
58.60
59.10
0.50
0.43
0.31
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
270.90
272.90
2.00
1.70
2.56
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
355.88
357.00
1.12
0.95
0.85
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-10
223.00
223.50
0.50
0.43
4.04
Not Preformed
7 Vein
and
347.70
349.20
1.50
1.28
0.22
0.21
SW Vein
EZ-21-11
326.90
327.40
0.50
0.43
0.55
0.44
SW Vein
EZ-21-12
117.80
118.80
1.00
0.85
47.6
33.7
Blue Vein
and
130.70
131.20
0.50
0.43
26.4
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
163.90
164.40
0.50
0.43
5.50
8.41
Blue Vein
and
344.90
347.00
2.10
1.79
0.78
1.22
SW Vein
EZ-21-13
230.70
232.60
1.90
1.62
0.76
0.71
SW Vein
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Thickness (m)
Gold Grade
MET Screen Grade
Vein
EZ-21-14
224.00
224.90
0.90
0.77
1.63
1.15
SW Vein
EZ-21-15
318.40
320.80
2.40
2.04
0.31
Not Preformed
SW Vein
including
320.30
320.80
0.50
0.43
1.14
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-16
305.00
306.90
1.90
1.61
0.55
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-17
171.00
171.50
0.50
0.43
0.14
0.57
Vein
and
204.00
204.60
0.60
0.51
0.53
Not Preformed
vein
and
254.60
256.85
2.25
1.91
1.40
1.58
7 Vein
and
350.13
350.75
0.62
0.53
1.01
Not Preformed
SW Vein
and
379.47
382.00
2.53
2.15
0.63
0.64
SW Vein
EZ-21-18
299.50
299.90
0.40
0.34
1.53
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-19
127.50
128.00
0.50
0.43
4.52
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
129.00
130.50
1.50
1.28
4.25
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
167.80
168.70
0.90
0.76
4.50
6.14
Blue Vein
and
351.80
354.90
3.10
2.63
0.34
Not Preformed
SW Vein
EZ-21-20
|NSI**
EZ-21-21
184.00
186.00
2.00
1.70
1.03
Not Preformed
unknown
and
263.45
264.30
0.85
0.72
1.34
Not Preformed
unknown
EZ-21-22
175.55
176.70
1.15
0.98
1.60
2.50
SW Vein
EZ-21-23
145.00
149.10
4.10
3.48
1.11
1.83
SW Vein
including
147.50
148.20
0.70
0.59
1.08
4.98
SW Vein
EZ-21-24
139.80
141.00
1.20
1.02
0.58
0.58
Blue Vein
and
181.70
182.65
0.95
0.81
0.85
0.84
Blue Vein
EZ-21-25
111.00
113.70
2.70
2.30
13.4
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
111.50
112.00
0.50
0.43
71.3
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
EZ-21-26
121.45
122.70
1.25
1.06
9.13
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
including
121.45
121.70
0.25
0.21
45.1
Not Preformed
Blue Vein
and
159.06
160.25
1.19
1.01
1.35
1.45
Blue Vein
EZ-21-27
152.20
153.60
1.40
1.19
12.1
14.31
Blue Vein
including
152.20
153.20
1.00
0.85
16.3
19.19
Blue Vein
and
157.00
157.40
0.40
0.34
1.27
1.28
Blue Vein
EZ-21-28
245.60
246.85
1.25
1.06
0.67
Not Preformed
No.9 Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
**no significant intervals
